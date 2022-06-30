Rain possible before things warm up for Fourth of July weekend

If you’re looking for things to do at night in Corpus Christi, Texas, you have come to the right place. From horseback riding on the beach to Ghost tours, Corpus Christi has something to offer everyone. The Emerald Beach Hotel’s Kokomo’s bar and the nearby Get Air are great places to spend the evening. The Pelican Lounge is an example of a lively place with live music and great food. There are also games and shuffleboard tournaments that keep the patrons busy late into the night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO