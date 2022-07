INDIANAPOLIS — A man described as being in his 50s is dead following a shooting Saturday night on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded a little before 9 p.m. Saturday to the 4700 block of E. 34th Street on report of a person shot. This area is near the intersection of E. 34th Street and Emerson Avenue.

