SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a rollover crash in central San Antonio that happened early Monday morning, officials say. Around 1:45 a.m., San Antonio police responded to West Woodlawn and Aganier Avenue. Officials say a blue pick up truck was seen speeding and driving erratically on West Woodlawn Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control of the truck and rolled several times.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO