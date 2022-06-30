ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NEW: Top 250 Draft Prospects list

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams are starting to line up their boards with the July 17-19 Draft getting closer, and we're doing the same at MLB Pipeline. We've expanded to a Draft Top 250, while also revising our previous rankings and reports. The first seven players are the same from our last update...

www.mlb.com

MLB

Villar signals hope on horizon for Giants

PHOENIX -- What the Giants needed on the Fourth of July was a boost. And they got one from a player who was in the clubhouse for the first time on Monday. Though the Giants saw their losing streak extended to five straight with an 8-3 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field, rookie David Villar notched two hits in the first two at-bats of his big league debut and the likelihood that Brandon Crawford could be back in the lineup Tuesday marked some bright spots during a tough stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Energy high despite sweep, 3 DHs in 1 week

DETROIT -- Three doubleheaders in a week is a lot to ask of any team, and the last twin bill of the trio coming in day-night form against the Tigers on the Fourth of July seemed like an extra test for the Guardians. “We've just got to keep the energy...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Bumgarner finds higher velo vs. former team

PHOENIX -- A couple of quick points before getting started. First: Monday's matchup between the D-backs and Giants was the first time the NL West rivals have faced each other this year. That's the latest in the season the D-backs have ever faced a division foe for the first time (excluding the pandemic-delayed 2020).
MLB
MLB

Costly baserunning miscue leads to triple play in defeat

CHICAGO -- A stretch of 19 straight games against the American League Central for the White Sox began with a 6-3 loss in 10 innings to the Twins Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The setback played out a number of common trends, in that the White Sox fell to...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

'Flex,' J-Rod power Seattle to Interleague opener win

SAN DIEGO -- Each time Chris Flexen takes the mound at Petco Park, it proves to be a memorable outing. Each time Julio Rodríguez steps onto a Major League field -- anywhere, any day -- he seems to do something extraordinary. Both things held true Monday afternoon as the...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

The best baseball players born on July 5

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Arguably the game's most dominant relief pitcher during his heyday, Gossage registered 254 saves and a 2.41 ERA through nearly 1,200 innings from 1975-85. He was named to nine All-Star teams and finished among the top five in the Cy Young Award voting four times in that 11-season span. Gossage was nicknamed "Goose" during his 1972 rookie season by one of his White Sox teammates because of how he craned his neck to look in for the signs from his catcher prior to each pitch. Known for his mid-90s fastball and thick Fu Manchu mustache, Gossage racked up 310 career saves during his 22-year career. He ranks second in MLB history with 193 saves that required more than one inning pitched. His most famous multi-inning effort came in 1978, when Gossage threw the final 2 2/3 innings and got the save in the Yankees' 5-4 victory over the Red Sox in a one-game playoff to decide the AL East. Gossage would go on to toss six scoreless innings during that year's Fall Classic en route to his only World Series championship. A member of the 2008 Hall of Fame class, Gossage was on the mound for Pete Rose's final at-bat in the Major Leagues. He struck out the hit king.
MLB
MLB

8 gifts Ohtani has given baseball

Shohei Ohtani turns 28 years old on Tuesday, and no doubt he will be hoping for an Angels win in Miami to celebrate -- as well as perhaps a birthday homer like the one he hit in 2019. But no matter what gifts Ohtani unwraps on this occasion, they won’t...
MLB
MLB

Draft prospect Brooks Lee's best coach was his dad

Brooks Lee lay on a massage table, doing rehab exercises. He had suffered a gruesome hamstring and knee injury that could have ended his career before it started and required a surgery that had only been performed a few times prior. His leg was in a tourniquet and purple. He faced an uncertain future and a grueling path back.
MLB
MLB

Heasley's great start goes for naught as 'pen falters

HOUSTON -- The Royals kept opposing hitters on their toes for most of Monday afternoon’s game at Minute Maid Park. When it mattered most, though, the Astros showed how dangerous they are. Kansas City blew a five-run lead and suffered a 7-6 walk-off loss at the hands of Yordan...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Semien looking like 'the All-Star player we expected'

BALTIMORE -- This is the Marcus Semien the Rangers have been waiting for. Now more than a month removed from his early-season slump, Semien continued to return to form Monday, doing a little bit of everything in Texas’ 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Orioles. Connecting for a go-ahead ninth-inning home run off struggling Baltimore closer Jorge López, Semien snapped a 5-5 tie to cap a three-hit day before the Rangers’ bullpen bent in the ninth and broke in the 10th.
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Suzuki makes return with electric inside-the-parker

MILWAUKEE -- The decibel level inside American Family Field began to rise as the crowd began to realize what could happen. With each stride ﻿Seiya Suzuki﻿ took, it became increasingly clear that an inside-the-park home run -- one off All-Star closer Josh Hader, no less -- was unfolding.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Numbers deceive in Fleming's solid return

BOSTON -- Six games into his 2022 season, ﻿Josh Fleming﻿ found himself back at Triple-A Durham. Through four relief appearances and two starts, the left-hander owned a 6.38 ERA over 18 1/3 innings in the Majors. • Box score. Following a nearly two-month stint with Durham, Fleming returned...
MLB
MLB

Lauer caps best start since May by calling walk-off homer

MILWAUKEE -- Victor Caratini stepped to the plate in the 10th inning with runners on first and second with two outs and a chance to win it. He was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, but Caratini’s teammates knew that he would come through. Caratini then launched a walk-off three-run home...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Adding a scouting report for 5-star Jonathan Echols, who announces July 4th

One of the nation's top rising juniors will come off the board Monday as Jonathan Echols is using the July 4th holiday to announce a college commitment. Echols hasn't formally named any finalists or who he's picking between, but has talked up Tennessee at various points during the recruiting process. So, it isn't surprising that Josh Heupel and the Volunteers are the current 247Sports' Crystal Ball leader heading into the announcement, especially after Echols spent some time in Knoxville a few weeks ago. Notre Dame, for what it's worth, is also believed to be involved in the recruitment and Echols did tour Alabama, Miami and Florida during the spring months.
KNOXVILLE, TN
MLB

Mets' options on offense at the Deadline

This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With less than a month until the Trade Deadline, the Mets increasingly look like a team in need of a bat. Their offense, so adept at producing runs despite a relative lack of power early in the season, has been less potent in June and July. They entered play Monday tied for 19th in the Majors in home runs. Their designated hitters had produced a .680 OPS, which was 21st in MLB.
MLB
MLB

10 moments that define Goose Gossage's career

With a violent motion and menacing scowl accentuated by a distinctive mustache, Rich “Goose” Gossage intimidated Major League hitters for 22 years, each of his high-octane deliveries helping to usher in the age of the modern closer. Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008, Gossage...
MLB
MLB

'Fiery is an understatement': Arenado leading with actions

PHILADELPHIA -- Undoubtedly, there is tremendous beauty and flair in Nolan Arenado’s game, what with the way he plays third base like some combination of a graceful ballerina, a sure-handed wide receiver and a brazen cat burglar. Meanwhile, at the plate, Arenado is a fidgety bundle of nerves and...
MLB

