Cardi B Reveals She Wants A ‘Tummy Tuck’ 9 Months After Giving Birth To Son Wave: Watch

Image Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Cardi B is preparing to go under the knife to achieve her ideal body, she told fans on June 29. The 29-year-old “Bodack Yellow” rapper took to her Instagram Story to let off some steam about her post-baby body, which she said is not “giving” what she needs. “This stomach is giving tummy tuck,” she said while pointing to her midriff, which was peeking out of a white cropped tee. “Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin,” she continued.

She then blamed her 9-month-old son Wave (seen below), who she shares with husband Offset, for her body not being in tip-top shape. “I am a little heavier than usual, but I don’t like it, I want to get rid of it. I think Wavey like … did me wrong.” Cardi, who also has a 3-year-old girl with offset, Kulture Kiari Cephus, then confirmed that she can get her tummy tuck surgery once she releases her new song. The rapper has is set to drop a single with Lil Durk and Kanye West on Friday, July 1.

Cardi is known for being a blunt and open person, and she has never tried denying the fact that she supports plastic surgery. She previously had a breast augmentation and liposuction and stood up for herself in 2018 against a hater who called her “lazy” for getting work done. “I do whatever the f—k I want to do with my body, let me tell you something b—ch. I do whatever the f—k I want,” she said on an Instagram Live. “And I don’t have — the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out.”

The mom of two continued, “And I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not gonna get fixed. And my boobs, no matter how much I work out, is not gonna look like themselves. That’s right. So, stop it.”

In 2021, Cardi opened up about how she would get bullied growing up for being skinny, which made her super self-conscious. So, when she could afford plastic surgery, she got the body she desired. “Even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she told Mariah Carey in an interview for Interview magazine. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident.”