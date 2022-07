Around this time of year, if you don't have a preferred spot to celebrate fourth of July. The festival at Nolan Creek in Belton could be a new spot you may want to try. The festival today began at 11 a.m. following a parade in Belton and it ended at 4 p.m. Thousands gathered to celebrate the day in each other's company. At the festival, there were many vendors, from food vendors to vendors who sold fourth of July souvenirs.

BELTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO