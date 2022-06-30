ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

When Recently Asked About Running for President in 2024 AOC Played It Cool — Is She Going to Run?

 5 days ago
Abraham Lincoln once said, "I walk slowly, but I never walk backward." It's funny how something said nearly 200 years ago can resonate today. It very much feels like the United States has been slipping further and further into the past despite time marching on. And while deifying political figures is...

teddy
3d ago

She’s been working towards this for a long time, she is such an egotist, hopefully she does not become a President of our country may be another country….

KD Joerg
3d ago

A bartender who didn’t know the three branches of government., and thought we could build a bridge to Hawaii so that we don’t have to use jet fuel. Lol. How many electric charging stations do you think that trip would take? 😂🤣😂🤣

nj65
4d ago

People

Hillary Clinton Says Winning Next Election Is 'Most Important Thing' but Running Herself Is 'Out of Question'

While she says that Democrats winning the next presidential election is "the most important thing," don't expect Hillary Clinton to launch another campaign. In a new interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state said it's "out of the question" that she would run for the presidency in 2024, adding that she anticipates throwing her support behind President Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee Is Going to Have the Final Word

During its astonishing Tuesday hearing about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of January 6, the House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear that the integrity of its work is under threat. “The same people who drove the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6,” warned committee chair Bennie Thompson. “But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth won’t be buried.” The main individual he seemed to have in mind was Cassidy Hutchinson, once an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified to the former president’s violent and bizarre behavior—demanding that rally-goers with guns and knives be allowed onto the Ellipse to hear his speech and exploding in rage when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol, as rioters there began to overwhelm law enforcement.
POTUS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Bezos slams Biden’s call to cut gas prices: ‘Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Jeff Bezos on Saturday slammed U.S. President Joe Biden for his tweet calling on gas companies to lower prices at the pump, calling it "either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Fewer Americans now say Trump is responsible for Jan. 6, NBC News poll finds

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Mass shootings across the country leave at least 12 dead over the weekend. ... It’s officially the surgeon (Mehmet Oz) vs. the patient (John Fetterman) in Pennsylvania Senate, per NBC’s Dasha Burns and Abigail Brooks. ... The next round of 2022 primaries is just a day away. ... A New UC Berkeley poll shows Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are headed to a likely runoff in LA mayoral race. ... And meet “Meet the Press NOW” (which begins streaming weekdays at 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC News Now), and also meet our brand-new look for First Read.
POTUS
NBC News

Democrats, but not Biden, see their poll numbers rebound after Roe reversal

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday … Republicans dispute parts of former Trump W.H. aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 testimony. ... President Biden holds a news conference before concluding his overseas trip to Europe. ... Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer officially steps down at noon, per NBC’s Pete Williams, and Ketanji Brown Jackson gets sworn in afterwards. ... NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard breaks down last night’s GOP Arizona Governor's debate. ... Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., releases a new TV ad on abortion after the Supreme Court ruling: “I will fight and never back down.” ... And Rep. Liz Cheney debates GOP primary opponent Harriett Hageman and others in Wyoming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Distractify

Distractify

