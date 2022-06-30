ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs clobber Reds 8-3

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras homered, Christopher Morel also went deep and nailed a runner at the plate with a terrific throw from center field, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3. Contreras got hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Ian Happ against Hunter Greene in the first inning. He made it 5-0 in the fifth when he lined a two-run drive against Luis Cessa for his 13th homer — tops among major league catchers — and also doubled twice. Morel helped Justin Steele escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth when he caught Donovan Solano’s line drive and fired a one-hop laser to the plate. Morel added a two-run homer in the sixth. Cincinnati has lost nine of 12.

Almora’s bases-loaded walk-off single lifts Reds over Braves

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth to give the Cincinnati Reds a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. Not only did the Reds avoid a series sweep, but they also snapped a 10-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park. That’s the Reds’ longest […]
Strider strikes out 11 as Braves beat Reds 4-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Strider allowed one hit over six innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts, Austin Riley homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday.
Columbus police take to social media to find suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has taken to Facebook in an attempt to catch some of the city’s most wanted criminals. In an operation it is calling Operation Turn Up The Heat, the department has started posting mug shots of suspects wanted for crimes ranging from weapons violations, arson, kidnapping, robbery, […]
What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
Boy dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WXIN) – An 11-year-old boy died in an incident involving fireworks in southwestern Indiana. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at 932 N. Canal St., which is within the city limits. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child who’d been seriously […]
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
Storms on the way Tuesday

A beautiful day outside with temperatures getting in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lots of sunshine, but that will end tonight as clouds increase. Tomorrow morning for the work commute will feature chances of showers and a possible rumble of thunder. Temperatures getting into the mid 90s. Humidity will be on the rise with a heat advisory until 9 pm as heat index values are expected to get into the triple digits. We are also in a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow in the afternoon and evening with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.
