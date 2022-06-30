Patroons look for defense to carry them to TBL title

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — When Will Brown took over at the helm for the Albany Patroons, he talked about the TBL being an offensive league. He said his team would differentiate themselves with their defense. That formula has gotten them to championship series.

The Patroons only give up 94 points per game while scoring 116 points per game. In their final two games against Kokomo in the semifinals, they gave up just 83 and 89 points respectively.

It’s exactly what Brown envisioned, and what he thinks can help them bring home the title. “You know I thought if we had a good group of guys that really embraced what we asked them to do and valued winning we’d be in good shape,” said Brown. “But the defensive part and the fact that we start two 6’10 guys, nobody else in the league does it and we have not waivered from what we do. We’re not going to match-up to our opponent. We’re going to force our opponent to match-up to us.”

The Patroons take on the Shreveport Mavericks in game one of the TBL Finals in Shreveport Saturday at 8:00 PM.

