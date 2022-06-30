Patroons look for defense to carry them to TBL title

While a handful of fresh faces like marcus jackson and jonathan beagle are reasons to be excited about ualbany hoops this upcoming season, there's a familiar face working his way back into the fold who is expected to resume an important role for the great danes.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the abolition of slavery in the state, the state’s Fourth Provincial Congress endorsing the Declaration of Independence, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center opening its doors for the first time. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
In the village of Lake George, Monday came with sunshine, smiles, and a lot of traffic. The 4th of July wouldn't get its official dues until the village's evening fireworks show, but that wasn't stopping anyone.
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating after a possible explosive device was reported at Skidmore College. After a sweep of the college's Case Center, the college said no explosive device was found.
It's no secret that the village of Lake George is full of music in the summertime. A few miles northwest, away from the Queen of American Lakes and further into the Adirondacks, the town of Warrensburg has its own summer lineup already underway.
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Schenectady, you have quite a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Schenectady, according to Tripadvisor. 10. Sky Port Diner. Sky Port Diner serves both breakfast and lunch. Rated 4 out...
A woman has severely injured her hand after a two-vehicle crash in Rutland County on Sunday. According to Vermont State Police, Kate Solway, 19, of Easton, Connecticut, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital.
Clouds hung around for a couple of hours early this morning, as a system off the coast was slow to move out of the area. High pressure coming in to replace us will clear us out well before lunchtime. Highs will peak right around 80 for most.
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced Saturday that the county has received $3.96 million from New York State to convert two-and-a-half miles of the Ulster & Delaware (U&D) Railroad Corridor to a multi-use trail with pedestrian walkways.
A woman has died after a daytime shooting on North Pearl Street Sunday afternoon. Police say, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called to the 200 block of the street, near Livingston Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Dominique Eley, 27, of Albany, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Comments / 0