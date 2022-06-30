ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Missing vulnerable adult found safe and unharmed

By Idaho Falls Police Department News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSAau_0gQOl7Zs00
David Wright Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

UPDATE:

David has been located safely and is no longer considered missing. The woman is no longer of interest to IFPD.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult, David Wright.

David is 22 years old, 6'3", 275 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen on June 26 around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Woodruff Avenue wearing a tan Carhart T-shirt, black jeans and cowboy boots. David is known to wear a blue hooded sweatshirt with Donald Trump firing a machine gun, a gaming headset, and to vape and chew tobacco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlNmn_0gQOl7Zs00
The woman Idaho Falls police said David Wright is believed to be traveling with.  Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

David was last seen in a red Chevy passenger car with a woman. The woman was described as white, heavy set, wearing a white tank top and blue shorts. The woman pictured is believed to be this person. (Note: photo has a butterfly filter on it.)

David and this female may be traveling to, or currently in, Wyoming.

Anyone who has seen David, is aware of his current whereabouts, or can identify this woman is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Authorites: Local man arrested for attempting to strangle woman

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Meadow Creek area last Saturday night after receiving a report of a female that may be injured in that area. Dispatch received the call around 9:20 p.m. and advised deputies the female may have been beat up by her boyfriend, 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Deputies located two vehicles traveling on the Meadow Creek Road east of Ririe Reservoir and contacted the female victim in one vehicle and shortly after Gould driving the other. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing child, lightning-caused fire and wrecks keep responders busy over July 4 weekend

This year’s Independence Day brought fireworks, sun and fun to the Pocatello area, but it didn’t leave without incident as police responded to several crashes and emergencies over the holiday weekend. On Friday night during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, a Blackfoot cowboy suffered injuries after he landed awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse in the Ranch Rodeo event. The cowboy, Cole Lewis,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

As attorneys quit, Bonneville prosecutor asks police to make fewer arrests

Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean asked local law enforcement, in June, to limit arrests as multiple attorneys in her office have entered their resignations. "(W)e are asking our law enforcement partners to help us by reducing the number of new PC arrests," Bean wrote in an email to several law enforcement leaders in eastern Idaho on June 7. "This should only be done when there is not a case of violence or an imminent community safety need." ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police officer finds missing 4-year-old asleep in neighbor's car

POCATELLO — A Pocatello police officer is being credited with possibly saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who went missing on Monday. The non-verbal boy was reported missing by his mother around 11:30 a.m. in the Ravine Drive area of west Pocatello, police said. Every Pocatello police officer who was working Monday converged on the area and began searching for the boy. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorites: Local man charged with aggravated battery for shoving man down stairs, pushing mom over

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance on July 1 on Janet Circle where family members were involved in an altercation. Dispatch received the call just after 7 p.m. advising a female and a male had been battered by their adult son. Deputies arrived and spoke to the victims who identified Michael Jon Webster II, 36, as the suspect. Apparently, Webster arrived at the residence with a girlfriend who...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local teen arrested after leading deputy on over 90 mph chase

An 18-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested after fleeing from a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Sunday afternoon. The man, identified as Jordan Lee Ghan, was driving a black sports car with no front bumper or license plate west on East Lincoln Road near 25th East when he came up behind a deputy traveling in the same direction. The deputy observed the vehicle do an immediate U-turn and quickly accelerated away...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wright
Person
Donald Trump
Idaho State Journal

Eldery woman hospitalized after car overturns in Pocatello canal

POCATELLO — An elderly woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Hiline Road that ended with her vehicle overturned in a canal, according to Pocatello police. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday on Hiline Road between El Rancho Boulevard and McCormack Street. The woman, whom police are not naming at this time, was driving a four-door sedan and apparently suffered a medical emergency moments before the crash,...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Rollover crash on Hiline Road

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 4:45 p.m. On Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle traveling southbound on Hiline Road crossed the center line, drove off the road, overturned and landed upside down in the canal. A Pocatello Police Department officer pulled...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Carhart#Chevy
Idaho State Journal

Alleged drunken driver arrested after fleeing fiery crash

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a vehicle accident just before 7 p.m. on July 1 on North Fifth West near 97 North. It was reported the vehicle involved was on fire and the driver, an adult male, fled from the scene. When emergency personnel arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed and hanging over the guardrail of a canal bridge.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Girl rescued from East Idaho backcountry after suffering accidental gunshot wound

A teenage girl was accidentally shot near Palisades Reservoir early Saturday evening, authorities said. The girl was wounded in the torso but is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday along the lower Palisades Lake which is north of Palisades Reservoir. The area where the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing teenage girl located safe and unharmed

UPDATE: Rashell Lindsey was located this afternoon and found to be safe. We thank the public for their assistance. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Rashell Lindsey. Rashell left the home she was staying at in Ammon on June 16 around 3 a.m. and has not...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in Southeast Idaho backcountry

On Friday at about 8:15 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was notified of an ATV accident with injuries approximately 5 miles southwest of Bancroft in the Mill Creek area. The accident was reported to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m., but was not found until the victim did not return when expected. The victim was found after family members went looking for him. The Caribou County ambulance for...
BANCROFT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Driver walks away from RV fire near Ririe

IDAHO FALLS – An RV caught fire near Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 5 p.m. The RV was traveling on U.S. Highway 26 and erupted in flames. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened at milepost 360, which...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Local cowboy injured during Ranch Rodeo

BLACKFOOT -- A Blackfoot cowboy was seriously injured and transported to the hospital Friday night after landing awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. In response to a post on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page, Cole Lewis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Three injured when car and semi collide on East Idaho highway

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. westbound on US Highway 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County. A 61-year-old female, from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry, stopped on the westbound shoulder near milepost 395, and had two passengers, a 35-year-old female from Lithia, Florida, and a 29-year-old female from Brandon, Florida. A 49-year-old male, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi-truck westbound. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lightning strike ignites fire that guts local home, injures firefighter

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on July 2, the Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were dispatched to the 6000 block of E. Panorama Drive in Bonneville County after an individual saw smoke coming from the top of a house and called the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center. A severe thunderstorm warning from Blackfoot north to Rigby was issued by the US National Weather Service in Pocatello just after 5 p.m. this evening. During the fire investigation, an individual reported witnessing...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy