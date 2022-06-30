Missing vulnerable adult found safe and unharmed

David Wright Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

UPDATE:

David has been located safely and is no longer considered missing. The woman is no longer of interest to IFPD.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult, David Wright.

David is 22 years old, 6'3", 275 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen on June 26 around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Woodruff Avenue wearing a tan Carhart T-shirt, black jeans and cowboy boots. David is known to wear a blue hooded sweatshirt with Donald Trump firing a machine gun, a gaming headset, and to vape and chew tobacco.

The woman Idaho Falls police said David Wright is believed to be traveling with. Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

David was last seen in a red Chevy passenger car with a woman. The woman was described as white, heavy set, wearing a white tank top and blue shorts. The woman pictured is believed to be this person. (Note: photo has a butterfly filter on it.)

David and this female may be traveling to, or currently in, Wyoming.

Anyone who has seen David, is aware of his current whereabouts, or can identify this woman is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.