Saint Louis, MO

Incentives for $200 million plan moves forward for Locust Street Downtown

By David Amelotti
KMOV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV) -The City of St. Louis is moving forward with a multi-million-dollar development Downtown. A city board signed off on incentives for a $200 million-dollar mixed-use development Tuesday night. “It’s encouraging to see and hopefully we get more of it.,” St. Louis resident Dan Birkenmeier...

Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Chefs Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty, the restaurant business is a family affair. Marc grew up in his family’s South St. Louis restaurant and Brian married into the family. Now, the two brothers-in-law operate three distinct restaurants in the St. Louis area:...
The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 5, in Belleville. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that resulted in at least 11 people being shot, and three being killed since Friday.
ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that resulted in at least 16 people shot and five killed since Friday. The first homicide happened in the 3500 block of Russell after 1 a.m. Friday. SLMPD reported a man was found...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed Monday afternoon in North City. Police responded to a call in the 4900 block of St. Louis around 3:35 p.m. They reported the man was shot in the back and was not conscious or breathing when they arrived. He was taken...
GRANITE CITY — News got around quickly in this Metro East town: The steel mill’s death knell was sounding again, and this time, the end might really be near. At the Daylight Donuts down the street from the plant, a group of regulars relayed what they knew. One man said the city would suffer if the plant were to close. Another said there was still time for the deal to fail. One woman said she was hopeful her husband would be one of the few hundred plant employees to keep his job under a new operator.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) - A man from Collinsville, Illinois drowned on the Meramec River Monday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrols says 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped into the river off a bluff and could not be rescued by bystanders. Firefighters said they found his body around 5:30 p.m. near the Meramec State Park Boat Ramp.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 5, in Belleville. The drive goes from 10 a.m. until 4 a.m. in the auditorium at Memorial Hospital. Donors must be at least 16 years of age or older and healthy and well on the day of the blood drive. A photo ID will be required.
A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
