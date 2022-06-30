UTPB hosts engineering summer camps
ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Engineering is giving young people with an interest in STEM two opportunities to explore the field. They are currently...www.newswest9.com
ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Engineering is giving young people with an interest in STEM two opportunities to explore the field. They are currently...www.newswest9.com
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0