Navarro scores, Slonina earns shutout as Chicago beats Union

Highland Park natives Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx have condemned the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday (4 July).A gunman on a rooftop opened fire during the parade in Highland Park – about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago – sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycle fleeing in terror, police said. At least six people were killed in the shooting and 3 injured. Police named Robert E Crimo, a man in his 20s, as a person of interest in the shooting and took him into custody after an...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO