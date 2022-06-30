ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Judge OKs murder trial in young South Windsor mother’s death

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnTwt_0gQOjay000

There is enough evidence to proceed to trial on the accusation that Tahj H. Hutchinson murdered his wife, Jessica Edwards, in their South Windsor condominium unit on May 10, 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court.

The ruling by Senior Judge Frank M. D’Addabbo Jr. came after a preliminary hearing lasting most of the day on the evidence against Hutchinson, 24, who formerly lived in the Cinnamon Springs condominium complex off Pleasant Valley Road.

The standard of proof applicable to the hearing was “probable cause,” which is among the lowest standards in the law.

MURDER HEARING

DEFENDANT: Tahj H. Hutchinson, 24, formerly of the Cinnamon Springs condominium complex in South Windsor

LATEST: Judge finds enough evidence for trial on charge that Hutchinson murdered his wife, Jessica Edwards.

NEXT: Lengthy negotiations, with plea bargain or trial easily a year or more away

Among the most significant new information that came out during the hearing was the testimony of Dr. James R. Gill, Connecticut’s chief medical examiner. Gill didn’t perform the autopsy on Edwards’ body but reviewed the work of the associate medical examiner who did.

Gill testified that Edwards, 30, died of “asphyxia due to compression of the torso and neck.”

He said she had hemorrhages, or bruising, to the “strap muscles” in the front and back of her neck.

Pressure that compresses the carotid arteries in the neck, which carry blood from the major arteries above the heart to the head and brain, causes loss of consciousness in 8 to 10 seconds, Gill said. But he added that the victim can regain consciousness if the pressure is released and blood flow resumes.

To cause death, the pressure would have to continue “on the order of minutes,” Gill testified.

Prosecutor Robert Diaz emphasized that testimony in arguing that he had established probable cause to believe that Hutchinson intended to kill Edwards, an essential element of murder.

Hartford Public Defender Damian Tucker, representing Hutchinson, suggested in his final argument that death could happen “in seconds and by accident.” But the prosecutor said that was the opposite of Gill’s testimony.

In explaining his decision to find probable cause, the judge quoted Gill’s statement that it would be necessary to maintain pressure for minutes after unconsciousness to cause death. Between that and other evidence, the judge found sufficient evidence of intent to cause death.

After court, Edwards’ brother, Mario Edwards, said, “It was hard to just hear all that stuff, that someone could be so evil, heartless.”

“We had to step out” during the graphic testimony, he added.

Mario Edwards said he is “trying to get justice for my sister and my nephew as well.” Jessica Edwards and Hutchinson had a baby son, who wasn’t harmed physically but lost his mother.

Jessica Edwards disappeared on May 10, 2021. Her body wasn’t found until 11 days later, when authorities used location information from Hutchinson’s cellphone to focus the search on a wooded area off the cul de sac at the end of Driver Road in East Hartford.

Later that day, May 21, 2021, two South Windsor police detectives spoke to Hutchinson outside his parents’ house on Fairview Street in Manchester, partially recording their more than two-hour interview with a cellphone.

In that conversation, Hutchinson dropped his earlier claims that Edwards had left their condominium and disappeared, admitting that she died during a physical fight with him, South Windsor Detective Christopher Poehnert testified Wednesday. He said Hutchinson also admitted that, after Edwards’ family came looking for her on the night of May 10, he went to a “random GPS location” and left her body in a wooded area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

East Haven police exhume body of “Jane Doe” homicide victim

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Haven Police Department has successfully located the burial site of a 1975 homicide victim, after accidentally unearthing the wrong body in June. In August 1975, a woman dubbed “Jane Doe,” by police was found bound, gagged and floating in a drainage ditch...
EAST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
South Windsor, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
South Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

A five-year-old shot in New Haven Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) — Police say a five-year-old was grazed by gunfire Saturday on Judith Terrace. Authorities said the 911 call came in around 11:04 p.m. The incident took place between Quinnipiac Ave and the dead-end, police say. When officers arrived they located a 26-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed, Man Injured in Shooting at Large Party in Hartford

A woman has died and a man is injured after a shooting at a party in Hartford early Monday morning. Police responded to a large party on Shultas Place around 2:17 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot. When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

CT State Police 4th of July Stats

CT State Police 4th of July Stats as of Friday, July 1, 2022 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022. 254 Motor Vehicle Accidents (23 w/injury, 1 serious (Danbury), 2 fatal (Shelton, Norfolk)) 45 DUI’s (12 from motor vehicle accidents) 146 Hazardous Moving Violations (unsafe lane change,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Edwards
Eyewitness News

New Haven arrestee overdoses in detention

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Sunday, New Haven Police Officers in the detention facility were alerted to a prisoner having a medical emergency. The Detention Facility Supervisor immediately called for an ambulance to render proper medical care. Officers monitored the prisoner until he was transported to Yale New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Shelton police look into fatal motorcycle crash

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 8 late on Sunday afternoon. Officers said that the incident began when a car was traveling north on Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton. A motorcycle was coming up behind the car in the right lane, and it crashed into the car’s rear end.
SHELTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
HOLYOKE, MA
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Armed Robbery

2022-07-03@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person has been injured after an armed robbery at Bird and Anthony Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Hartford Superior Court
WTNH

Waterbury man shot while riding scooter in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 27-year-old Waterbury man was shot while riding a scooter in Bridgeport on Sunday. At 11:50 p.m. Bridgeport police received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with one round coming through the window. Police said there were multiple shooters who fired more […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Hit-Run Stamford Crash, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help locating a white sedan that allegedly fled the scene after colliding with a Fairfield County motorcyclist. It took place around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, in Stamford on Newfield Avenue. The crash occurred when a 150cc small motorcycle, being driven by a 68-year-old...
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police give update on deadly overnight shooting

Multiple state parks close after reaching parking lot capacity. Hartford Fire: Roof of market collapses in morning fire. Crews from the Hartford Fire Department are battling a fire on Ashley and Huntington Street. Police are investigating two shootings, one involving a 5 year-old Updated: 17 hours ago. A 26 year...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 61

East Haven police successfully find correct remains of 1975 cold case victim

HAMDEN, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in June 2022 when the cold case was revived. After failing the first time, authorities have successfully located the burial site of a nearly half-century-old homicide victim and have exhumed her body in hopes of identifying her. East Haven...
Eyewitness News

Police are investigating two shootings, one involving a 5 year-old

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. ‘Operation Dry Water’ is taking place to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend. Captain Williams says that there have already been nearly 10 water related incidents this season with over half ending with fatalities, and they are trying to avoid more.
HARTFORD, CT
talkofthesound.com

Connecticut Man Arrested in Rye for Felony DWI

RYE, NY (July 2, 2022) — A Connecticut man was arrested on DWI charges after the vehicle he was driving, a Mercedes sedan, struck a utility pole. Daniel Gomez-Ayora, age 37, of West Haven, Connecticut, was arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and for failing to have a court ordered interlock device installed on his motor vehicle, a Misdemeanor.
RYE, NY
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
298
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy