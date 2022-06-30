ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Migrants cross into US amid Governor Abbott’s visit to Eagle Pass

KSAT 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE PASS, Texas – In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott said Eagle Pass has become “ground zero” for the increase of migrant crossings. “Eagle Pass is part of the Del Rio sector, and the Del Rio sector has seen the largest number of illegal crossings in the past...

Daily Mail

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists southern border crisis 'requires a regional response' after admitting criminals 'sometimes' get trucks of migrants through the border in wake of deadliest smuggling incident in US history

Alejandro Mayorkas admitted Sunday that 'sometimes' trucks of migrants get through U.S. authorities at the southern border following the deadliest human smuggling incident that left 53 people dead last week. The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that smuggling syndicates have 'evolved' and have become 'extraordinarily organized'...
IMMIGRATION
Slate

Texas’ Governor Wants You to Forget About Uvalde

The news cycle moves so quickly that we too often forget the things we should remember. Like the shooting in a Uvalde school that killed 19 children and two of their teachers. It was a little more than one month ago. We spoke with someone who will never forget, Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who serves the citizens of Uvalde. He’s spent much of the past month looking for answers. Gutierrez came to the city the night of May 24. And he’s stayed there for most of the time since, to be there for his constituents—to listen and to give them what support he can. Some of the people who lost their children blame law enforcement—for not doing enough, fast enough, to save their kids. The state senator has been looking for answers about law enforcement’s failings that day. But he’s also keeping the pressure on, knowing that the clock is ticking for Texas to take real action.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
MCALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

CBS News poll: Governor Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O'Rourke 49%-41%

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A new CBS News-YouGov Texas poll conducted for CBS DFW found Governor Greg Abbott has an eight-percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. If the election were held today, 49% of Texans surveyed said they would vote for Abbott, the two-term Republican incumbent, while 41% said they would vote for O'Rourke, a former Congressman from El Paso and former Presidential candidate.Governor Abbott gets mixed results when Texans look at the job he's doing. Most Republicans like the job he's doing, most Democrats do not, and Independents are split down the middle. Still, in a state that...
TEXAS STATE
borderreport.com

Governor commits $564 million to border security citing Biden ‘inaction’ on immigration

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday signed legislation committing more than half a billion dollars to border security. The bulk of the spending ($335 million out of the $564 million) is earmarked for border fence construction and technology improvements. Local news media reported that equates to installing motion sensors, infrared cameras, and aerial drones – a “virtual fence” – because the federal government owns most of the land adjacent to the border and most of it is already walled.
ARIZONA STATE
