ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Tucker Carlson: The Biden administration has criminalized American politics

By Tucker Carlson
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are here at the presidential palace in Brasília, Brazil, a city famous to architecture majors the world over, a completely planned city, built in the late 1950s as a new federal zone in this sprawling country, Brazil. We're here because this is the home of the president, Jair Bolsonaro. We...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dan Bongino: It's hard to cultivate patriotism when the Left drills in its view of US

Dan Bongino sounded off on the Left being too "ashamed" to celebrate America's independence ahead of July 4th on "Unfiltered." DAN BONGINO: As we celebrate the birth of our country this Fourth of July weekend, the Left's talking about boycotting the holiday. Of course they are, because they're ashamed of it. It's like they want to use this weekend to mourn and moan and point out all the things they think are so terrible about America, especially after the Supreme Court ruling. Remember, these are the same people who scream like lunatics at the sky when their political party loses, and the leftist media's devastated…
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee Is Going to Have the Final Word

During its astonishing Tuesday hearing about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of January 6, the House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear that the integrity of its work is under threat. “The same people who drove the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6,” warned committee chair Bennie Thompson. “But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth won’t be buried.” The main individual he seemed to have in mind was Cassidy Hutchinson, once an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified to the former president’s violent and bizarre behavior—demanding that rally-goers with guns and knives be allowed onto the Ellipse to hear his speech and exploding in rage when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol, as rioters there began to overwhelm law enforcement.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Exclusive: Retired Republican judge says January 6 was 'well-developed plan' by Trump to cling to power

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig, a Republican who is testifying at Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, will provide a sharp condemnation of former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, saying Trump and his allies "instigated" a war on democracy "so that he could cling to power," according to a written statement he intends to submit for the committee's record obtained exclusively by CNN.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Dumbest Coup Attempt

Yesterday Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the House’s January 6 committee that Donald Trump knew rioters were armed, and urged them to go to the Capitol anyway. But the most surprising element of her testimony was her claim that Trump lunged for the steering wheel of his armored limousine and tried to force his Secret Service detail to take him to the Capitol. “I’m the f-ing president,” she said he told his chief bodyguard. “Take me up to the Capitol now.” The agent refused. If true, I believe this would be the first known example of Trump’s physically exerting himself when not on a golf course. It would also be the first instance of his volunteering to join a melee, rather than just letting one erupt in his name at a safe distance.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Us Constitution#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American
NBC News

Lofgren: Cassidy Hutchinson had ‘nothing to gain’ by ‘telling the truth’ but ‘Trump world has everything to lose’

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), member of the January 6th Select Committee, talks about “Trump world’s” response to Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the committee during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. Trump officials are “trying their best” to attack and discredit Hutchinson, Lofgren says.July 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

765K+
Followers
165K+
Post
638M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy