ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Senators finding success with unique group of athletes

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRjZ5_0gQOhWSO00

Summer baseball is about bringing people together, and the Bismarck Senators have done that in a big way while bringing together athletes from four different high schools who have never played together.

“Honestly it’s not as bad as some people would think because everyone here has the same goal and that’s to come together and win games,” Senators’ infielder Traiden Kalfell said.

The Senators’ success has been plentiful after opening the season with six straight wins, but it hasn’t been easy.

“It takes a lot of patience for sure because you don’t really know who someone is as a player, but we’ve all just held each other accountable for things,” Senators’ infielder TJ Olson said. “We’ve asked each other questions if we didn’t know something, we just ask a friend for help and just help each other out.”

The bats have been hot early in the summer with the Senators averaging nearly nine runs per game, yet this group is still focused on the improvements.

“The big thing we’ve been talking about is making adjustments,” TJ Olson said. “If you pop up your first at bat, you know, you’re next at bat you make sure you try to stay on top of the ball and becoming a tough out at the plate. That’s been one of our focuses is tough outs and not making it easy on the defense.”

“The biggest thing we’re working on now is getting good pitches to hit,” head coach Troy Olson said. “We want to attack the zone and the 2-0, 3-1 counts, those plus counts we want to really get aggressive and try to hit the ball in the gaps and stay away from the easy outs.”

The Senators know if they can stay consistent at the plate they can do the work defensively to maintain momentum.

“(It’s) nice to get these guys in this week and have three-four practices just to work on things and start playing defensively as a team,” Troy Olson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Baseball: Larks drop home game to Willmar

The Bismarck Larks were back at Municipal Ballpark Saturday night for the fourth straight game of a six game home stand. Saturday marked the second game of their series against the Willmar Stingers. The Larks got out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the early momentum wasn’t enough. A four run sixth […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Baseball: Bismarck legion teams travel to Williston

Bismarck and Williston faced off for doubleheaders at both the AA and A levels, while the Minot Metros host their third doubleheader of the week. The Surrey White Sox have been one of the top teams at the Class B level, as the team has grown in their ability to withstand bad innings throughout the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Mandan Rodeo Days kick off

Saturday night marked the beginning of the 143rd edition of the Mandan Rodeo Days with athletes coming from across the country to compete at Dacotah Centennial Park.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Larks defeat Stingers in opening game of series

The Bismarck Larks opened a new series on Friday as the Willmar Stingers came to town for the first of a four-game home stand. The Larks jumped ahead early with an RBI single in the second inning to get a 1-0 lead. Then in the fourth inning the offense exploded for seven runs to make […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
KX News

Baseball: Mandan Chiefs host Minot Vistas

The Mandan Chiefs and the Minot Vistas battled for playoff positioning Wednesday, with each team hoping to leapfrog the other in the Class AA Standings. Legion Baseball Scores:(G1) Mandan Chiefs (6), Minot Vistas (2)(G2) Mandan Chiefs (0), Minot Vistas (3) – 8 innings (G1) Minot Metros (3), Jamestown Blues (2) (G2) Minot Metros (5), Jamestown […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Parade participants prepare float leading up to the day

Mandan’s Independence Day parade has been a tradition since 1881 and draws participants and excitement each year. “Getting those folks to sign up is pretty easy and getting them out here they’re full of energy to decorate and be part of the parade itself,” Mandan Progress Organization Exec Director Matt Schanandore said. The clock is […]
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals celebrates 1st Biz and Brewers of the year

The Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals launched their first Biz and Brews series of this year. The event allows bar, coffee shop, and brewery owners to share the stories of how their businesses began. The Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals network outlined many reasons for putting breweries in the spotlight. “They are pretty vital when it comes to the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Where to turn: North Dakota pregnancy and family support groups

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As of July 28, abortion will be illegal in North Dakota. With the state’s only abortion clinic planning to move to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, many pregnant women are concerned about the options available to them if they are unable to access abortion services. Assistance in Bismarck Christian Adoption Services (Bismarck): Founded […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Highest-rated BBQ restaurants in Bismarck, according to Yelp

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The most popular barbequing holiday in the United States is the 4th of July, Independence Day. There’s no better summer day for grilled food, family, friends, and fireworks. But mother nature appears to have other plans in the local area, with chances of severe storms that may include golf ball-sized hail […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bomb threats target DSU, BSC; campus buildings evacuated, no active threats found

(KXNET) — Dickinson State University and Bismarck State College were targeted with threats Friday morning, leading to an evacuation of the campuses and closures. Buildings at Dickinson State University were evacuated Friday morning after Dickinson Police received a bomb threat call around 10:30 a.m. Although the threat was targeted toward a specific building on campus, […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Memphis motel killing suspect arrested in Bismarck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested in North Dakota on a charge that he killed a man at a Memphis motel earlier this year. According to the district attorney’s office in Shelby County, Tennessee, 24-year-old Michael Ray Tillman was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KX News

6-year-old girl dies after falling off parade trailer in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 6-year-old California girl was pronounced dead after falling from a trailer that was a part of one of the parade entries in the Mandan 4th of July Parade and was struck by a tire of the trailer around 9 a.m. this morning. According to the Mandan Police Department, the girl […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy