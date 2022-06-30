Albuquerque man facing life in prison for sexually assaulting family members
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Quintana Doizaki could head to prison for the rest of his life for repeatedly raping two young family members. A jury today convicted the 53-year-old on multiple counts of rape and sexual contact with a minor.
The abuse started when the girls were five and seven years old and went on for six years until other family members reported it to police. Doizaki faces a sentence of more than 250 years in prison.
