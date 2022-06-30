ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man facing life in prison for sexually assaulting family members

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMkAc_0gQOhLzd00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Quintana Doizaki could head to prison for the rest of his life for repeatedly raping two young family members. A jury today convicted the 53-year-old on multiple counts of rape and sexual contact with a minor.

Three more charged in connection to Albuquerque man’s 2020 murder

The abuse started when the girls were five and seven years old and went on for six years until other family members reported it to police. Doizaki faces a sentence of more than 250 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Info sought in Sandia Casino robbery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI and Sandia Police Department are asking for help identifying the person accused of robbing Sandia Resort and Casino Friday night. The man is accused of entering the casino just after 9:00 p.m. They say he told staff he had a weapon, demanding money. He’s described as a man in his […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Man arrested for breaking into Rudy’s BBQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fidel Aragon has been arrested by police and accused of breaking into Rudy’s BBQ in May. Police say they were called to the restaurant after a food delivery driver reported a broken window. When they arrived, they say they found Aragon, who told them he was security for Rudy’s and they were […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of northeast Albuquerque murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Wade is accused of shooting and killing Dustin Banteah at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex. Friday in court, Wade pleaded not guilty. According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the 32-year-old Wade fighting with a girl in his apartment when they went to check on her. They say Wade and Banteah walked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe shooting suspect at large

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are trying to track down a shooting suspect. Thirty-eight-year-old Eugene Chacon is accused of shooting and wounding a man on Shoofly St. near Cerrillos and St. Francis Thursday afternoon. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Chacon was last seen driving a gold four-door Mercedes with […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell man takes plea deal for murder of brother

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Alberto Cabllaos, the Roswell man who killed his brother, will spend more than a decade behind bars. Caballos pled guilty to second-degree murder earlier this week for the shooting death of his brother Omar. According to court documents, before the shooting Caballos made comments that he was going to “take care of” […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested for May east Central smoke shop homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Curtis Taylor III, 24, was arrested Friday night in connection to a May 8 shooting at an east Central smoke shop. Raymond Sedillo was shot that night in the parking lot of the In and Out Market at 7817 Central Ave NE and died from his wounds on May 21. Homicide detectives with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman with history of fleeing in stolen cars pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Christensen has a history of fleeing from police in stolen cars. Friday, she pleaded not guilty in her latest case. Christensen is accused of being caught in a stolen car near the Albuquerque downs in June. Police say she ran red lights, wove through traffic and it took spike trips to finally […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Prison#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

APD asks for help identifying teen crash, homicide victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying two teenage girls killed in a homicide early Thursday morning. APD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Central and Tingley around 12:30 a.m. Two girls between the age of 14 and 18 were found dead in the car. One was 5’1″, 124 lbs. with reddish-brown […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Albuquerque residents follow drunk driver through neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after a fight that started with his girlfriend, then became a whole neighborhood’s problem. People living in a neighborhood near Isleta and Rio Brave told deputies someone in a grey truck had been speeding up and down their street all day long.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man charged with robbing mail carriers takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cisco Causas-Alires, the man charged with robbing three mail carriers at gunpoint, has taken a plea deal. According to court documents, Causas-Alires first robbed a mail carrier in November 2020 and forced him to hand over his keys, phone, and mail. A month later, Causas-Alires robbed two other mail carriers, even demanding […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of pulling gun on store employees pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frank Romero, 29, is accused of pulling a gun on two Walmart employees. Friday in court, Romero pleaded not guilty. According to the criminal complaint, Romero and a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with his child. Police say he and Ogaldez stole […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Fire Rescue contains fire at strip mall on San Mateo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called out to a fire at a strip mall near San Mateo and Candelaria. Firefighters saw light smoke coming from the building and made their way inside to extinguish it. They believe an electrical malfunction sparked the fire. There was no damage to nearby businesses and no injuries were […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of getting violent while shoplifting in the Metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryl Clark is accused of getting violent with security and shoplifting from stores in multiple robberies. The 30-year-old is accused in at least eight robberies between August and April of this year at several Walmarts and Target stores in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas. Officials say he stole nearly $33,000 at Target […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man involved in shootout with police pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police in 2019 pled guilty Wednesday. Dominic Detwiler got into a shootout with police in April 2019, after officers responded to a home invasion at an apartment complex near Copper Ave. and Vermont St. According to police, April 18, 2019  just before 9 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell PD build case against suspected serial car burglar

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe to be connected to at least 10 car burglaries that happened between June 26 and 29. They say the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, on vehicle-burglary warrants from two other New Mexico counties. Through surveillance video, police saw the suspect […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Mile-Hi Market, homeless teens, Las Vegas smell, storms for the 4th, AFR firework reminder

Monday’s Top Stories 2 dead in Socorro drive-by shooting Neighbor dispute leads to Doña Ana deputy-involved shooting Uvalde CISD police chief reportedly resigning from city council 3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall Google says it will eliminate location history entries if it identifies abortion center, medical facility visits Akron officials release […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Three more charged in connection to Albuquerque man’s 2020 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three more suspects are now being charged for their alleged role in the murder of a man at an Albuquerque apartment. Brianna Archuleta is accused of orchestrating the murder of her friend’s boyfriend, Benjamin Moore, in January 2020. Police say Archuleta’s friend told her that Moore had abused her. They say Archuleta and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy