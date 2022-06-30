LPD hosts block party at Cambridge Estates

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred before 9 p.m. Saturday at Columbian Park. Multiple rounds were fired near the park. There were no reported injuries. Sunday officers with the Lafayette Police Department arrested Heath G. Fletcher of Lafayette in relation to...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Anyone who plans to find a good view of the Stars and Stripes Fireworks might want to set their sights further down river. The fireworks will not be launched from the bridge like usual. The location had to be moved due to some construction on the west side of the river.
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Benton County dispatch that a house fire happened late Sunday night. Tankers were requested to the scene around 9:15 p.m. Sunday evening. The Benton County EMS Director has confirmed five township fire departments responded to the call. The Boswell...
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations. The sidewalk around...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Gas prices continue to fall well below $5 a gallon. In Lafayette, the Arco on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $4.50 per gallon. In...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— A beautiful teddy bear dog finds herself at a local shelter when her owner passes away. Wendy the Shar-pei is doing better emotionally, and she's not giving up on finding her second chance. Editor's note: since the publication of this article, Wendy has been adopted.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Golf and Country Club is making preparations for their Independence Day fireworks display on July Fourth. The show is open to the public and tickets are still available. Tomorrow's show will feature a picnic, face painting, kids games, and more. "It's...
FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fourth of July festival in Fowler Town Park kicked off Monday morning for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Fowler Fourth of July festival had all the fun for family and friends to participate in. Starting at 7:15 a.m. and going through the night there was no shortage of things to do.
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — One of Carroll County's favorite festivals was back in full swing Saturday afternoon. The Wabash and Erie Canal Museum was able to kick off Canal Days in full swing after scaling back for the last two years due to the pandemic. "We were excited that...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The annual Lafayette Stars and Stripes celebration got kicked-off in style Monday morning. Floats, classic cars, and queens by the dozens were on hand for the morning parade. The parade began near the Five Points Fire Museum and made its way down Main Street, and...
