ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Hundreds march for abortion rights in St. Petersburg streets

By Rochelle Alleyne
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1R2o_0gQOgnyi00

A rally to voice frustration and organize voters happened in St. Petersburg Wednesday— as several groups came together to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

With tears in her eyes, Sydney Reddish told ABC Action News she's frustrated with the U.S. Supreme Court.

"People are going to die," she said, "We're supposed to be a free country and we're supposed to be prioritizing people and life supposedly and this is not that."

And it's a feeling echoed throughout the crowd.

"If it's something they believe in, if it's something they believe in their religion that they don't want to do then they shouldn't do it. That doesn't mean that we should have our rights taken away from us as well," said Sydney Manase.

Lynda Bell is the President of the anti-abortion group, Florida Right to Life . She says they believe that the Supreme Court's decision isn't about taking away rights—instead she says it's giving individual states the right to make their own rules on abortion.

"We are just so thrilled that the supreme court has recognized what we've all known for decades that there's no constitutional right to abortion," she said.

And Bell also tells ABC Action News that since the ruling the group has also seen a bump in interest.

And as people continue taking to the streets in the Bay area—it becomes clear that one thing both sides can agree on is that heading to the ballot box to voice your opinion will be key.

"People need to vote. Everyone needs to be voting," said Reddish.

"I want to focus on the elections. My focus is on the elections," said Bell.

Comments / 11

TAKE AIM
4d ago

pictures are worth a thousand words I see a whole lot of people who ought to be at work if nothing else Manning the drive-thru at McDonald's and Burger King so the rest of us who are out there earning a living and going to WORK everyday don't have to take an hour and a half lunch to sit in the Drive-Thru get a job get a life

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Donations to pay for abortions surge

TAMPA — When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last Friday, dismantling its nearly 50-year precedent protecting the right to an abortion, Marin Fehl was furious.The 20-year-old college student from Hillsborough County had seen the leaked draft decision the month before. She knew what was coming, but the finality of the court's ruling and its implications for reproductive rights hit like a rocket to the gut."I was extremely enraged. I still feel a huge amount of anger," Fehl said. "But I also felt a desire to act."That afternoon, Fehl took to Instagram and announced a bake sale....
FLORIDA STATE
floridarambler.com

7 things to do in St. Petersburg for an Old Florida flavor

St. Petersburg has long shed its image as a boring place where retirees kill time gossiping on rows of green benches, but if you haven’t visited it lately, you might be surprised at what a young and lively place it has become. Happily, one thing that makes St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Hundreds of pro-choice activists marched in downtown Tampa Saturday

For the second weekend in a row, abortion rights activists took to the streets in Tampa Bay in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which constitutionally protected abortions within the first trimester. On Saturday in downtown Tampa, as rain closed in,...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Saint Petersburg, FL
Health
City
Sydney, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Society
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Despite storms, Tampa abortion advocates march on

TAMPA, Fla. – Amid the cracks of thunder and sounds of raindrops falling, chants could be heard throughout downtown Tampa on Saturday afternoon. The sounds of "my body, my choice!" could be heard for blocks as roughly 300 protesters approached the steps of the courthouse. There, passing traffic honked...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Citizens group works to get proposal to impose term limits on Pinellas commissioners on Nov. ballot

A grassroots campaign is continuing its effort to have voters decide on imposing term limits of eight years for Pinellas County Commissioners later this year. The campaign is being organized by Friends of Pinellas County, which needs to gather more than 56,000 signatures from registered voters in Pinellas County this summer to get the measure on the Nov. ballot.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Constitutional Right#Protest#Abc Action News#The U S Supreme Court#Florida Right To Life#The Supreme Court
995qyk.com

Fireworks Banned In Indian Rocks Beach

Fireworks Banned In Indian Rocks Beach. There is a fine. And it is enforced. What qualifies as a firework? Florida statutes say a firework as “any combustible or explosive composition or substance or combination of substances or, except as hereinafter provided, any article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration, or detonation.” So, anything that explodes and goes up into the sky.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Man struck by boat propeller near Egmont Key

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old man was struck by a boat propeller near Egmont Key in Hillsborough County Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. FWC was called to assist with the boating accident which took place around 2 p.m. Authorities said the man was...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Charged After Throwing Hot Dog at Central Florida Police Officer

Police arrested and charged a man for allegedly throwing a hot dog at a police officer near Tampa who was warning him that he was violating an ordinance. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday in Pinellas County, when officers attempted to stop 47-year-old Jason Stoll from selling hot dogs after his midnight street closure permit ended.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

HERNANDO BEACH, FLORIDA

Hernando Beach, Florida Things To Do, Lodging, Dining, & Real Estate At End Of Article. Hernando Beach, Florida is on the Gulf of Mexico about 10 miles west of the center of Spring Hill. This area is in Hernando County about 50 miles north of Tampa Bay. The population of...
HERNANDO BEACH, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy