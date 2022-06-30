Hundreds march for abortion rights in St. Petersburg streets

A rally to voice frustration and organize voters happened in St. Petersburg Wednesday— as several groups came together to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

With tears in her eyes, Sydney Reddish told ABC Action News she's frustrated with the U.S. Supreme Court.

"People are going to die," she said, "We're supposed to be a free country and we're supposed to be prioritizing people and life supposedly and this is not that."

And it's a feeling echoed throughout the crowd.

"If it's something they believe in, if it's something they believe in their religion that they don't want to do then they shouldn't do it. That doesn't mean that we should have our rights taken away from us as well," said Sydney Manase.

Lynda Bell is the President of the anti-abortion group, Florida Right to Life . She says they believe that the Supreme Court's decision isn't about taking away rights—instead she says it's giving individual states the right to make their own rules on abortion.

"We are just so thrilled that the supreme court has recognized what we've all known for decades that there's no constitutional right to abortion," she said.

And Bell also tells ABC Action News that since the ruling the group has also seen a bump in interest.

And as people continue taking to the streets in the Bay area—it becomes clear that one thing both sides can agree on is that heading to the ballot box to voice your opinion will be key.

"People need to vote. Everyone needs to be voting," said Reddish.

"I want to focus on the elections. My focus is on the elections," said Bell.