Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Anniversary Sale Catalog — Here’s A Peek at Some of the Top Deals

By Danielle Directo-Meston
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While Amazon Prime Day is the shopping holiday for deals on tech and home appliances, Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale is your best bet for designer discounts, beauty exclusives,...

