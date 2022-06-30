Federal court sides with street preacher, rules Fort Myers Beach sign ordinance ‘surely’ unconstitutional

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – A federal court ruled that an ordinance restricting portable signs on Fort Myers Beach is “surely” unconstitutional.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has an ordinance that says portable signs are prohibited. It doesn’t matter what they say, how big they are or where they’re at. The judges serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals 11th Circuit Court just said on Tuesday that the ordinance is unlawful.

“The Town’s complete ban on all portable signs carried in all locations almost surely violates the First Amendment. Although we agree with the district court that the Ordinance’s prohibition on portable signs is content-neutral, the codification still likely fails intermediate scrutiny because it entirely forecloses a venerable form of speech and does not leave open alternative channels of communication. We, therefore, reverse the judgment of the district court denying preliminary injunctive relief and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.” – Judge’s opinion

The lawsuit was filed by self-proclaimed street preacher Adam Lacroix. He’s behind provocative signs that were filmed in the Times Square area. Large and detailed images of an aborted fetus were set up just feet from where people were dining at restaurants.

“I would not be happy, at all, not be happy. Nope,” said Lisa Kurtz who’s visiting the island from New Jersey.

Lacroix was cited at least for times for violating the town’s sign ordinance, according to a lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court in December 2020. A year and a half later and a trip to a federal court, judges sided with Lacroiz saying the law “likely violated the First Amendment, both facially and as applied.”

“The most natural reading of the Ordinance leads us to the conclusion that all portable signs are banned–regardless of whether they are political, religious, advertising a garage sale, or an open house. The Ordinance’s ban on portable signs is content-neutral. But portable, handheld signs still are a rich part of the American political tradition and are one of the most common (if not the most common) methods of free expression. The ban on these signs leaves the residents of Fort Myers Beach without an effective alternative channel of communication; it very likely violates the First Amendment.” – Judge’s opinion

“A mixture of emotions, mainly relief and joy,” Lacroix said. “Part of our First Amendment rights should include a usage of signs because it’s a very vowed and important way of expression.”

While free speech is one thing, beachgoers say the graphic posters might be too far.

“That’s taking it too far,” Kurtz said. “It’s awful. It’s absolutely terrible and inappropriate. With kids around, that’s not right. You should not do that.”

Lacroix isn’t the only one thrilled to hear the town will have to change it’s tune. Derick Nangle, a senior music therapy major at Florida Gulf Coast University, was told he couldn’t carry his sign around while playing the tuba on the beach. The town cited the same ordinance used against Lacroix.

“I can tell him thank you too,” Nangle said. “A lot of people say they want to see a sign, because they want to know what my story is.”

His sign has his social media handles and digital payment methods like Venmo and CashApp.

“It’s nice because like I said, not a lot of people will come up and talk to me, so that really means a lot to me,” he said.

Back in Times Square, Lacroiz said people won’t have to worry about seeing graphic signs here anymore.

“We’ve actually decided at this point in time not to use the aborted fetus signs, the more controversial abortion signs, here at Times Square,” he said.

Instead, he plans on using signs featuring gospel readings and other messages.

“I know that some people that don’t hear the message, will read it, and it will change their life. I just know it will.”

Fort Myers Beach town leaders didn’t want to speak on camera. A spokesperson said they’ll be working with their attorney to modify the ordinance.