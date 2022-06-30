ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Rallies to Beat ACGC in Non-Conference Baseball Game

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic came from behind with a five-run sixth inning to defeat ACGC 7-4 in a non-conference baseball game at Atlantic on Wednesday night.

ACGC, trailing 2-1, grabbed a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Charlie Crawford and Miles Kading reached base on back-to-back walks, and Tegan Slabaugh drilled a single to load the bases. Brock Littler belted a two RBI single, and Lance Bunde’s single drove home the third run of the inning to put the visitors up by two runs.

The Trojans countered with five runs on six hits in the bottom of the sixth. Lane Nelson belted a leadoff double, and the hit parade began. Jaice Larson followed with an RBI single, Garrett McLaren drilled an RBI double, and Ethan Sturm drilled a two RBI double. Carter Pellett and Jayden Proehl each singled and drove in the other two runs to give the Trojans a 7-4 cushion going into the top of the seventh.

“It was a great inning for us,” said Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer. “We stretched out a lot of singles into doubles and did a great job on the base paths.

Sophomore Nolan Waters picked up the win on the mound for the Trojans. “Nolan Waters did an amazing job for us, and Carter Pellett closed the door in the seventh inning,” said Brummer.

Atlantic scored seven runs on ten hits. Lane Nelson hit a single and a double, Carter Pellet and Jayden Proehl smacked two hits each, Garrett McLaren and Ethan Sturm hit doubles, and Easton O’Brien and Jaice Larson singled for the Trojans.

“Overall, the team did a good fielding the ball, pitching, and a great job at the plate equaled a great outcome,” said Coach Brummer.

Cayden Jensen led the Charges with a double and a single, Tegan Slabaugh hit two singles, and Miles Kading, Brock Littler, and Lance Bunde accounted for the other ACGC hits.

Atlantic travels to Red Oak for a doubleheader on Thursday night. ACGC drew a first-round bye and plays the Woodward-Granger and West Central Valley winner in a Class 2A district quarterfinal on Tuesday, July 5.

Western Iowa Today

Jay Douglas Thysen Obituary

The Celebration of Life Memorial services for 56-year-old Jay Douglas Thysen of Elk Horn, Iowa, will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11 AM at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening, July 7, from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Darlene W. Stuart Obituary

Funeral services for 88 year old Darlene W. Stuart of Bellevue, NE will be held on Friday, July 8th at 10:30 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church in Walnut. Family will greet friends on Thursday, July 7th from 5-7 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WALNUT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rose Jensen Obituary

Rose Marie Jensen was born on October 10 1929, to Clarence and Edith (Sorensen) Hansen in Audubon, Iowa. She graduated from high school at Elk Horn Community School. She taught country school for 1 year. She married Maynard A. Jensen in the Elk Horn Lutheran Church on April 24, 1948. They lived on the home farm near Elk Horn. In 1980, Rose Marie and Maynard moved to a farm near Tyler, MN where they lived for 15 years. They later returned to the Elk Horn area and eventually into town in Elk Horn. Maynard died in 2016. Rose Marie moved to Sibley, Iowa in 2019 to be closer to family.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jack Gregory Obituary

Services for Jack Gregory, age 80, of Griswold, IA, are pending at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home. Jack died on June 30, 2022, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mark “Curly” Carlton Obituary

Mark “Curly” Boyd Carlton, the son of Boyd and Juanita (Hansen) Carlton, was born January 26, 1967, in Red Oak, IA. He died at his home in Griswold, IA, June 29, 2022, at the age of 55 years. Curly attended school at Griswold, graduating with the class of...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Blaine Kearney Obituary

Blaine Alfred Kearney, age 94, of Audubon, IA, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with the staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dale Grabill Obituary

Dale Lane Grabill was born March 1, 1955 to Don and Bonnie Grabill in Harlan, Iowa. He attended Harlan Community Schools and graduated in 1973. He worked in manufacturing for many years before moving to Sioux Rapids, Iowa and worked for Ranco Mfg. until retiring. He was very talented in working with steel and could make most anything for work and himself. Deer hunting and fishing made him very happy. He shared his catches with many friends, especially his mom.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Doug Schmidt Obituary

Doug Schmidt, 60, of Massena passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Celebration of Life Service: Will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the Massena Center Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the committal services at the cemetery. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.
MASSENA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dallas County Authorities Continue Search For Man In Raccoon River

(Van Meter, IA) Authorities in Dallas County are searching for a man in the Raccoon River. Rescue crews were called to the location in Van Meter Sunday at about 4:30 p-m. Witnesses said the man in his mid-30s went under and didn’t resurface. His name hasn’t been released. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says conditions on the river are dangerous.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missing Teenage Girl Found Alive

(Winterset, IA) — A teenage girl that went missing Monday in Madison County is alive and well. Fifteen-year-old Kamryn Levine was last seen Sunday night in her home in St. Charles shortly before bedtime but was nowhere to be found Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says she was later found safe and returned to her home.
Western Iowa Today

Exira’s 4th of July festivities to feature John Walker as Grand Marshal

(Exira) When one of the area’s biggest 4th of July parades winds through the streets of Exira on Monday, John Walker will be at the front of the line. Walker was announced at the Grand Marshal during the 4th of July Kickoff Event in April. “He was a former teacher and just recently retired. Everybody in town knows him I think.” Abby Rasmussen with the Exira Community Club says they drew a big crowd at their 4th of July Kickoff. “That was a great turnout. Everybody had fun. John Walker the special guest there was surrounded by lots of family that hadn’t been around in a while so I think he was super excited and happy to be there to celebrate with all of them.”
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowans Are Asked To Attend Funeral For WWII Veteran With Only One Relative

(Shenandoah, IA) — Iowans are encouraged to attend next week’s funeral for a World War Two veteran who’s only living relative is on the East Coast. Hugh Bell of Shenandoah died June Second at age 98. Bell’s only relative is a nephew in Warwick, Rhode Island, so Iowa Funeral Directors Association manager Taylor Teags wants as many people as possible at Bell’s funeral. Bell was drafted into the Army in 1943, earned his pilot’s wings and an officer’s commission in 1944, and trained pilots in the A-20 and A-26 light bombers. The graveside service for Bell will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery at Eleven A-M on July Eighth and will include military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Michael Holloway Obituary

Memorial Services for 72 year old Michael Holloway of Irwin will be Friday, July 1st at 11:00 AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be Thursday, June 30th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Kirkman. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bateman Steps into Cass County Youth and 4-H Role

(Atlantic) Katie Bateman is no stranger to the 4-H program, and that knowledge will serve her well as she steps into her new role as the Youth Programs Coordinator at the Cass County Extension Office. Bateman began her role as Cass County Youth Coordinator in Mid-May, and has jumped right in to working with youth, parents, volunteers, and partners across the county.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man Hurt in Motorcycle Accident

(Red Oak) A Montgomery County man suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle accident in Red Oak. Red Oak Police say the accident happened at 10:30 p.m. at North 5th and East Elm Streets. Authorities say 30-year-old Nathan Allen Aldrich of Red Oak, operating a 2021 Harley Davidson owned by Austin Wayne Hale, lost control of the motorcycle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
