Atlantic Rallies to Beat ACGC in Non-Conference Baseball Game

(Atlantic) Atlantic came from behind with a five-run sixth inning to defeat ACGC 7-4 in a non-conference baseball game at Atlantic on Wednesday night.

ACGC, trailing 2-1, grabbed a 4-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Charlie Crawford and Miles Kading reached base on back-to-back walks, and Tegan Slabaugh drilled a single to load the bases. Brock Littler belted a two RBI single, and Lance Bunde’s single drove home the third run of the inning to put the visitors up by two runs.

The Trojans countered with five runs on six hits in the bottom of the sixth. Lane Nelson belted a leadoff double, and the hit parade began. Jaice Larson followed with an RBI single, Garrett McLaren drilled an RBI double, and Ethan Sturm drilled a two RBI double. Carter Pellett and Jayden Proehl each singled and drove in the other two runs to give the Trojans a 7-4 cushion going into the top of the seventh.

“It was a great inning for us,” said Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer. “We stretched out a lot of singles into doubles and did a great job on the base paths.

Sophomore Nolan Waters picked up the win on the mound for the Trojans. “Nolan Waters did an amazing job for us, and Carter Pellett closed the door in the seventh inning,” said Brummer.

Atlantic scored seven runs on ten hits. Lane Nelson hit a single and a double, Carter Pellet and Jayden Proehl smacked two hits each, Garrett McLaren and Ethan Sturm hit doubles, and Easton O’Brien and Jaice Larson singled for the Trojans.

“Overall, the team did a good fielding the ball, pitching, and a great job at the plate equaled a great outcome,” said Coach Brummer.

Cayden Jensen led the Charges with a double and a single, Tegan Slabaugh hit two singles, and Miles Kading, Brock Littler, and Lance Bunde accounted for the other ACGC hits.

Atlantic travels to Red Oak for a doubleheader on Thursday night. ACGC drew a first-round bye and plays the Woodward-Granger and West Central Valley winner in a Class 2A district quarterfinal on Tuesday, July 5.