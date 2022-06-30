Unofficial vote totals for other primaries in Schenectady, Amsterdam
Unofficial results for primary races in Schenectady and Montgomery counties that did not have vote totals from local boards of elections reported prior to press time Tuesday.
Schenectady City Court Judge
Democratic
Kate McGuirl: 1,423
Andrew Healey: 1,302
Working Families
Kate McGuirl: 27
Andrew Healey: 11
Scotia Village Mayor
Democratic
Joe Talbot: 293
Joe Rizzo: 191
Glenville Town Justice
Republican
John N. Lockwood: 879
Jennifer McPhail: 641
Conservative
John N. Lockwood: 67
Jennifer McPhail: 77
Working Families
John N. Lockwood: 7
Jennifer McPhail: 11
Montgomery County Surrogate Court Judge
Democratic
Kris Singh: 617
Deborah A. Slezak: 508
Republican
Kris Singh: 749
Deborah A. Slezak: 623
Conservative
Kris Singh: 805
Deborah A. Slezak: 449
The next primary takes place on Aug. 23. According to the state Board of Elections, there will be two primaries in the Capital Region for the U.S. House of Representatives, and one state Senate primary.
In the 21st Congressional District, which represents Montgomery and Fulton counties, Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti will face off against each other in a Democratic primary. In the 20th Congressional District, which represents Albany, Saratoga and Schenectady counties and the city of Troy, incumbent U.S. Rep. Paul D. Tonko, D-Amsterdam, will look to get the Democratic nomination against Rar Rostislav.
In the 44th state Senate District race, which represents the Town of Niskayuna and all of Saratoga County, Daphne Jordan and Jim Tedisco will both be on the Republican and Conservative primary ballots. However, Jordan has already indicated she won’t actively campaign for the seat.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, Schenectady County
Comments / 0