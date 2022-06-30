Unofficial vote totals for other primaries in Schenectady, Amsterdam

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy An early voting sign outside the Horace J. Inman Senior Center on Guy Park Avenue in Amsterdam on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Unofficial results for primary races in Schenectady and Montgomery counties that did not have vote totals from local boards of elections reported prior to press time Tuesday.

Schenectady City Court Judge

Democratic

Kate McGuirl: 1,423

Andrew Healey: 1,302

Working Families

Kate McGuirl: 27

Andrew Healey: 11

Scotia Village Mayor

Democratic

Joe Talbot: 293

Joe Rizzo: 191

Glenville Town Justice

Republican

John N. Lockwood: 879

Jennifer McPhail: 641

Conservative

John N. Lockwood: 67

Jennifer McPhail: 77

Working Families

John N. Lockwood: 7

Jennifer McPhail: 11

Montgomery County Surrogate Court Judge

Democratic

Kris Singh: 617

Deborah A. Slezak: 508

Republican

Kris Singh: 749

Deborah A. Slezak: 623

Conservative

Kris Singh: 805

Deborah A. Slezak: 449

The next primary takes place on Aug. 23. According to the state Board of Elections, there will be two primaries in the Capital Region for the U.S. House of Representatives, and one state Senate primary.

In the 21st Congressional District, which represents Montgomery and Fulton counties, Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti will face off against each other in a Democratic primary. In the 20th Congressional District, which represents Albany, Saratoga and Schenectady counties and the city of Troy, incumbent U.S. Rep. Paul D. Tonko, D-Amsterdam, will look to get the Democratic nomination against Rar Rostislav.

In the 44th state Senate District race, which represents the Town of Niskayuna and all of Saratoga County, Daphne Jordan and Jim Tedisco will both be on the Republican and Conservative primary ballots. However, Jordan has already indicated she won’t actively campaign for the seat.

