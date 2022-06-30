ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood votes to cut sheriff budget, replace 4 deputies with unarmed security ambassadors

By Josh Haskell
ABC7 Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Re-imagining public safety is underway in West Hollywood after the city council voted 3 to 2 in favor of eliminating four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies over the next nine months. One deputy on average costs the city $330,000 a year. "Prioritizing people's safety...

abc7.com

Comments / 23

Michael Jagschitz
4d ago

Yeah this is going to be a disaster. in a neighborhood where violent crime is rising you want to bring in unarmed people. Let the fun begin.

Reply
8
Miguel J Burnstein
5d ago

I hope included is prepaid funeral expenses so their families aren’t burden with it at their time of grief 😞

Reply
5
MyTYT
4d ago

armed smash and grab thieves just did your business , you call the sheriff and what do you get ? An unarmed security ambassador ? And the citizens voted for this or did the city council take it upon themselves to pass this laughable law ?

Reply(1)
2
 

#City Council#Guns#Ambassadors#Politics Local
