How Ohio's medical schools are battling the opioid epidemic

CLEVELAND — Hundreds of doctors from across Northeast Ohio gathered in Cleveland's Public Square Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had previously guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion. Those in attendance announced the creation of a new group called "Ohio...
ATLANTA — An annual ranking of customer service at popular restaurants in the United States has released its latest ranking and a popular Georgia-based eatery made the top of the list yet again. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A leads the industry for the eighth year...
Comments / 0