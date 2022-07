BOSTON – A total of 11 people were shot within a span of just over six hours during a violent night in Boston.In total, Boston Police responded to seven shooting incidents. The first shooting was reported Sunday night around 10:45 p.m. on Woodbole Ave. A juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries. Less than 20 minutes later, a man was shot on Greenville Street. He was taken to an area hospital in what is described as serious but stable condition.While at that scene, Boston Police saw a car leaving the area. The driver had gunshot wounds. Police found a gun in the car,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO