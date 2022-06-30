ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Quick Six: Gordon Hayward trade rumors, Miles Bridges, NASCAR, and more

 5 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Several teams have been rumored to be interested in a Gordon Hayward trade. We break down if he will be on the Hornets’ roster next season.

Miles Bridges is about to be a rich man; is he a legit No. 2 on a championship-contending team?

Which professional sport has the most exciting off-season?

Charlotte team that’s set up for the best long-term success, NASCAR regular season length, superhero franchise with the best remakes, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

Charlotte FC defeats Houston Dynamo 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki’s goal led Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory Sunday over the Houston Dynamo. Shinyashiki’s game-winner came in the 74th minute to put Charlotte (7-10-2) up 2-0. Brandt Bronico assisted the goal. Fafa Picault scored the only goal for the Dynamo (6-9-3). Charlotte outshot the Dynamo 9-6. Both teams had three […]
The 8 Essential BBQ Spots In Or Near Charlotte, According To Locals

Looking for the best BBQ in the state? We’ve got you covered. From historical spots to new and up and coming BBQ joints, all recommended by Charlotteans and North Carolinans. We’ve tried to include BBQ joints that are just a short drive from Charlotte, but with some of the state’s most popular spots a bit farther away, we had to include those too in case you’re interested in an epic road trip. Without further ado, here’s where to get smoked NC-style BBQ.
How gas prices have changed in Charlotte in the last week

Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices. Despite a slight reprieve at […]
