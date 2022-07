John Wick: Chapter 4's Rina Sawayama shared her favorite memory of working with Keanu Reeves. While the fourth installment of the action series doesn't hit theaters until next year, the actress told Metro how hard the Matrix star trains. In her explanation, a day at the gym was really destroying everyone and Reeves had a very relatable response. He actually does all of his own stunts for this one, so the physical ordeal was all too real. Sawayama also mentioned that she's only in a section of the film, so the singer felt like she got lucky in that regard. No such luck for the John Wick actor, he had to really grind to keep his body in tip-top shape. Check out what she had to say about the experience right here down below.

