Hendersonville, NC

Guided history walks in Hendersonville

By Zach Prelutsky
FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a way to learn about history in our area and all you have to do is go for a walk. Mary Jo Padgett throws on her walking shoes and is ready to go. “All American history is pretty short compared to the...

www.foxcarolina.com

FOX Carolina

Easley wraps up annual 4th of July celebration with bang

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Easley has been celebrating Independence Day for three days straight. They kicked off The Historic Easley 4th of July event Friday. It wraps Monday. There has been a full, holiday weekend of performances, air dogs shows, food, fun for the kids and...
EASLEY, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

From the Editor: July 2022

July has always ranked among my favorite months—and not just because I was a July baby! There’s nothing fickle about this long, hot, decidedly summer month. It just is, and I like that. I look forward to tomatoes ripening on the vine, sunflowers turning their lovely heads, warm night skies full of stars and hikes in the cooler woods. Most of all, this month, along with December, reminds me most of being a child. Lately, we’ve all experienced, and may still be experiencing, stress, grief and worry in our particular lives and concern for the lives of others at home and abroad. But as a wise old statesman once said, “Lost time is never found.” Take some time this month to relax, to enjoy art, to take a hike or to seek out others, whether at a festival, a farmers market or a crafts fair.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Free tours of historic Flat Rock church, cemetery to resume in July

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking to learn more Western North Carolina history? Free tours of the Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness in Flat Rock are returning this summer. The church says its tours of up to 30 people will be held monthly on the third...
City
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Government
caldwelljournal.com

Legendary Highland Games return to Grandfather Mountain’s MacRae Meadows

LINVILLE, NC (July 1, 2022) – The long and storied tradition that is the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games returns to MacRae Meadows beginning Thursday, July 7 and lasts through Sunday, July 10. This year’s iteration of the beloved and historic celebration of Scottish ancestry and heritage marks the 66th...
LINVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Four Asheville area homes named finalists in HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four local homes in the Asheville area have been named finalists in HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt 2022. The annual month-long competition, which runs from June 28-Aug. 2, 2022, showcases "extraordinary" homes for sale from across the nation. HGTV has selected four local homes represented by...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Asheville police receive threatening email from 'ANTIFA'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A police department asked for the public's help over the weekend and appeared to brace for possible violence after releasing what the chief called a threatening email. Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department, said in a release that the department received what she called "a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Build Your Own Personalized Itinerary for Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month

July is Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in Henderson County. Three trails—Wandering Flat Rock, The Heart of Hendersonville and Finding Wonder in the Henderson County Outskirts—take visitors to 13 sites across the region. Special events during the month of July will include open houses, demonstrations and kiln firings. “Hosted in partnership between the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month celebrates the rich craft traditions—both contemporary and traditional—found in Henderson County and throughout Western North Carolina,” says Leslie Hartley, communications manager for Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, which debuted the trails in 2020.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating possible explosive device in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are responding to the area of Biltmore and Patton Avenue to investigate a possible explosive device. Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area until further notice. Anyone with information regarding the incident can share it anonymously by texting...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

38-year-old drowns at Upstate lake on July Fourth

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an Upstate man drowned near Stamp Creek Landing on Monday. The Coroner’s Office said the 38-year-old victim was pulled from the lake by bystanders at around 5:00 p.m. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bear cub in Asheville rescued after getting jar stuck on head

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NC Wildlife Resources Commission said wildlife biologists recently helped free a young bear cub in Asheville after it got its head stuck in a jar. Biologists said they responded to the scene soon after the cub was spotted and reported. When they arrived, they...
ASHEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
my40.tv

Nothing found during bomb threat investigation near Brevard College, police say

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The area around Brevard College was cleared Monday afternoon after an investigation into a bomb threat was initiated, according to Transylvania County Emergency Services. The community had been asked to avoid the area while authorities were on scene investigating. The Brevard Police Department said they...
BREVARD, NC
WSPA 7News

Woman found dead in Greenville Co. abandoned home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in an abandoned home in Greenville. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to South Leach Street in reference to a woman found dead inside an abandoned home. Upon arrival, the coroner’s office identified the woman as 69-year-old Susan Elaine Donald. The coroner’s office said they […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
power98fm.com

Multiple Mini Horses, Donkey Poisoned At North Carolina Petting Zoo

Talk about a nightmare. One petting zoo in North Carolina is dealing with a cruel act of animal poisoning. Sprinkle’s Mobile Petting Zoo reports that three mini horses and a donkey have been poisoned at their location. What Happened?. According to ABC 13 News, the three mini horses are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:56 a.m. on West Parker Road near Castell Drive. A Ford pickup truck was traveling east when it collided with a Honda traveling west on West Parker Road according […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Fireworks are not allowed in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said fireworks are not allowed within the limits of the city. Police said, each year on Independence Day, officers respond to numerous fight calls, disturbances and noise complaints associated with fireworks. Officers have confiscated many fireworks that violate city ordinance 22-124. The ordinance states the following: It […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Hot and humid week ahead, PM storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re looking at classic July weather for this week, with hot and muggy conditions dominating! Each afternoon we’ll have to be on-watch for storms. Tonight will bring scattered showers and storms, but they should be short lived and severe threat is low. Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT

