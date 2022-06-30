ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Cutters beat Generals, 6-4 to end 2 game slide

By George Faust
 5 days ago

The Acadiana Cane Cutters lost two games in a row and dropped from the top of the Texas Collegiate League standings.
They faced the Victoria Generals Wednesday night, a team that beat Acadiana on Tuesday night
In the top of the 2nd inning and the Generals up a run, Sean Curtis connects on an 2 run single to make it 3-0 Victoria.
In the bottom of the 3rd, Victoria up 3-1, General Pitcher Hunter Murray’s pitch gets away from him, allowing a run to score.
Seve Medrano comes in and allows another wild pitch and another Cane Cutter to come across to tie.
Victoria took the lead back and held it until the bottom of the 8th when Acadiana  scored 3 times; two of those runs came off the bat of Connor Simon.
They would go on to win 6-4, ending their two game losing streak.
The Cane Cutters and Generals will meet one more time Thursday night at Fabacher field.

