Kentucky mom tries to get son kidney, gets help

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Flags at Kentucky state buildings will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday morning in honor of three officers who were killed when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Flags will remain at half-staff until...
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend, we at FOX 56 had the opportunity to ride along with Sargent Robert Purdy From the Richmond Post of Kentucky State Police, talking about all things safety for Kentucky drivers. “We are going to be out in...
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
INDIANA, USA — The founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes says another healthy baby was safely surrendered in a box Thursday night. According to Monica Kelsey, many of the details are being kept private, but the baby girl was placed inside a box located in Mooresville, just south of Indianapolis.
NEWPORT, Ky. — Faith Community Pharmacy, a nonprofit that for 20 years has provided free prescription medications to Northern Kentucky residents, is moving and expanding. The pharmacy recently relocated from Florence to Newport, where they have more than three times the space of the former location, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The pharmacy currently serves about 1,000 patients a year, but they hope the new location will help them bring their services to more people, Executive Director Aaron Broomall said.
ALLEN, Kentucky (WDEF) – Kentucky State Police report that one police officer remains in critical condition after what they term an ambush shooting last night. Two officers were killed, along with a K9. The shooting and standoff happened in the eastern Kentucky mountains in the small town of Allen.
PORTLAND, Maine — It was a strict routine for Shan Riggs and Josh Grant during the last two and a half months. The two woke up around 4:30 a.m. and shortly after, took off on a daily 40 to 45 mile journey. Riggs is an ultrarunner from Connecticut and...
SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A woman jumped off a boat on Summerland Key Wednesday afternoon and surfaced with a large laceration, Monroe County Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. The cause of the laceration is a...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - WARNING: Some of these details might be difficult for those who have experienced similar trauma. Hadley Duvall was an innocent 12-year-old when she learned she was pregnant. Her stepfather, Jeremy Whitledge, would later plead guilty to raping her and is now serving prison time. “I was...
On Monday three days after the Supreme Court issued its groundbreaking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, the Buckeye state had outlawed any abortion after six...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jean Schmidt, a Clermont County Republican, said during a radio interview this week that she would entertain a debate about outlawing birth control in the wake of the United States Supreme Court overturning constitutional protections for abortion. Schmidt made the comments during a Wednesday interview...
FRANKFORT, KY (July 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort, which provides coverage for Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will...
INDIANAPOLIS — A local nonprofit has been working nonstop to help get aid to Ukrainian refugees. Indiana Supports Ukraine has raised $70,000 in donations to help with its mission to empower those on the frontlines. "The war is not over. Ukrainian people are still fighting. Ukrainian people are still...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Appalachian Regional Commission on Thursday released its 2023 map of county economic status and distressed areas for fiscal year 2023, and Kentucky has seen a drop in the number of counties categorized as “Distressed” by the ARC. Every year, ARC applies an...
Most of them will not effect your day-to-day life. There are a few that will have immediate impact on a majority of Indiana residents. First, Indiana residents no longer have to own a permit to carry a handgun. those wishing to receive a permit or license can still do so.
