Kentucky State

Kentucky mom tries to get son kidney, gets help

WHAS 11
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Michael Edwards was in need, he held...

www.whas11.com

WHAS 11

Flags to be lowered in Kentucky after 3 officers killed

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Flags at Kentucky state buildings will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday morning in honor of three officers who were killed when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Flags will remain at half-staff until...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS 11

Northern Kentucky free pharmacy moving, expanding

NEWPORT, Ky. — Faith Community Pharmacy, a nonprofit that for 20 years has provided free prescription medications to Northern Kentucky residents, is moving and expanding. The pharmacy recently relocated from Florence to Newport, where they have more than three times the space of the former location, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The pharmacy currently serves about 1,000 patients a year, but they hope the new location will help them bring their services to more people, Executive Director Aaron Broomall said.
NEWPORT, KY
WDEF

Six officers shot serving a warrant in Kentucky

ALLEN, Kentucky (WDEF) – Kentucky State Police report that one police officer remains in critical condition after what they term an ambush shooting last night. Two officers were killed, along with a K9. The shooting and standoff happened in the eastern Kentucky mountains in the small town of Allen.
ALLEN CITY, KY
wevv.com

Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County

Officials in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, say a child has died as a result of a fireworks incident. The Mt. Vernon Police Department shared the news of the child's death early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. The police department says that the incident took place within the city limits of Mt....
POSEY COUNTY, IN
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

FRANKFORT, KY (July 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort, which provides coverage for Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will...
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Less counties in Kentucky listed as ‘distressed’ by ARC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Appalachian Regional Commission on Thursday released its 2023 map of county economic status and distressed areas for fiscal year 2023, and Kentucky has seen a drop in the number of counties categorized as “Distressed” by the ARC. Every year, ARC applies an...
KENTUCKY STATE

