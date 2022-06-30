ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FWPD: Officers shoot man who tried to take kids from Fort Worth home

By FOX 4 Staff
Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas - A man who was trying to take two children from a home was shot by police in Fort Worth. It happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. at Garland Avenue and Olive Place...

