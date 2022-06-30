ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

25 Decadent Milkshake Recipes to Make Right Now

By Emma Singer
purewow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce cream is great and all, but a milkshake is every bit as effective when it comes to satisfying sweet cravings and beating the heat—and it’s mess-free, to boot. Without further ado, here’s a roundup of milkshake recipes to suit every lifestyle, whether you’re looking for something that’s keto-friendly, sugar-free or...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

10 Foods You Should Never Store in the Freezer

We’re all about reducing food waste (and saving a few bucks in the process), which is why we’re happy we can rely on the freezer to preserve our excess food…well, most of it, at least. Unfortunately, some things simply aren’t made to survive freezing temperatures. Here, a list of ten foods you should never store in the freezer—’cause, you know, knowledge is power.
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

Travel-Inspired Baby Names Are Trending (& These Are the Most Popular Right Now)

Nothing beats a trip around the world, but occasionally digging up your old vacation pics isn’t the only way to reminisce. Naming your newborn after a destination you adore is a way to keep your travel memories alive and at the top of your mind 365 days a year. Here, 20 travel-inspired baby names that are totally unique and fun.
RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

7 Types of Wine Glasses Every Wino Should Know About

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Put down that mason jar, friends—it’s time to show your vino some respect by serving it in a proper glass....
DRINKS
purewow.com

21 Brindle Dog Breeds with All Types of Gorgeous Coats

Brindle dog breeds can be large or small, long- or short-haired, friendly or reserved. The only thing they all have in common? Unique coloring that looks almost like tiger stripes. Actually, brindle coloring can vary widely in both color and shape. There’s blue, red, silver, brown and fawn brindle, and any of these can mix together or with white to create an unexpected pattern. More often than not, brindle shows up as an orangey-red background with black stripes. Sometimes, lots of red pokes through! Other times, brindle dogs look almost black (called reverse brindle). According to Champagne Kennels, this distinct coloration can be seen even on long-haired brindle dog breeds. Since the brindle gene is recessive, it’s less common and not all breeds can produce it. Those who can, may be entirely covered in a brindle pattern or only partially coated. If you love the look of a brindle dog, take a look at the breed list below. You’ll note tons of working and herding dog breeds on here, so get ready for a beautiful pup who needs lots of firm training.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Vegan#Milkshakes#Food Drink#Frappuccino

Comments / 0

Community Policy