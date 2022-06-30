ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pickup truck rolls on roof on Route 6 in Sandwich

capecod.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – A pickup truck rolled on its roof in Sandwich sometime before 11:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

RV goes up in flames in Harwich

HARWICH – A RV went up in flames in Harwich shortly after 6:30 PM Monday. The camper caught fire in front of 212 Lothrop Avenue. Some trees were singed but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HARWICH, MA
WCVB

Man struck, seriously hurt by boat propeller in water off Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Fire officials say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a boat propeller in the water off Cape Cod over the weekend. Barnstable officials said they were called to the harbor at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 31-year-old victim with severe leg injuries. Witnesses had already applied a tourniquet to limit the man's blood loss.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Traffic Accident#Mass State Police#Cape Wide News
capecod.com

Three people evaluated after pickup and sedan collide in Dennis

DENNIS – A Chevy Silverado and a Ford Fusion collided in Dennis around 4:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Depot Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police. Cape Wide News was created in...
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth firefighters respond to garage fire

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters responded to a reported garage fire in the 1100 block of Great Island Road shortly before 11 PM Sunday. According to reports, a golf cart caught fire in the garage. The homeowner was able to extinguish the flames before fire crews arrived. Firefighters wet down the area and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread any further. Smoke was also ventilated from the residence. No injuries were reported.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly taken into custody by Barnstable Police on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Car vs pole crash closes section of Carriage Shop Road in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday. The crash which also took out a fire hydrant happened on Carriage Shop Road near Atkinson Road. The occupants were out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped injury. Eversource was notified to replace the pole while the Falmouth Water Department was advised to fix the hydrant. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Near-drowning in Provincetown, another near drowning in Falmouth

PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Provincetown Monday morning. Rescuers rushed to the harbor beach off Commercial Street between Law and Pearl Streets sometime after 9 AM. Bystander CPR was in progress when they arrived. Further details were not immediately available. Meanwhile, another near drowning was reported...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist struck in Bourne

BOURNE – A car and bicycle collided in Bourne about 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by Falmouth Toyota. The cyclist was transported to a hospital with a reported foot injury. Traffic was tied up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police issue update, cause of Wrentham crash that seriously injured several, including children

Massachusetts State Police have issued an update this afternoon on a crash Saturday that seriously injured multiple people. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 9:21 p.m., State Police and Wrentham Police patrols, as well as the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and detectives, responded to Route 1 south in Wrentham in the area of the Arbor Inn Motel. Four motorists were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.
WRENTHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Firefighters knock down flames at industrial building in Freetown

FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters battled flames at an industrial building in Freetown Sunday night. The Lakeville Fire Department said that they were called to the scene as mutual aid just before 10:30 p.m. Fire officials said that the blaze started in a dumpster and then spread to the...
FREETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Two pedestrians struck by car in Harwich

HARWICH – Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Harwich about 11 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Route 28 near Schoolhouse Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation, the second was treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The driver stayed at the scene and the incident is under investigation by Harwich Police.
HARWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Truck crashes into Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution. 
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Driver arrested for drunk driving after car lands on its roof…

WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police and West Barnstable Firefighters responded to Route 132 near the entrance to Cape Cod Community College after a vehicle left the roadway, struck some trees and landed on its roof at around 3:00 a.m. this morning. The male driver was arrested for Operating Under...

Comments / 0

Community Policy