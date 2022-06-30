Stockton fire chief urges the community to follow all fireworks laws

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards reminded residents of the new firework laws being put in place this year.

In a youtube video , Edwards reminded those in the Stockton area that only safe and sane fireworks with the fire marshal seal can be purchased and used in San Joaquin County. There are 30 booths that sell legal fireworks in Stockton.

In the city of Stockton, fireworks can only be used from June 29 to July 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

New in 2022, Edwards said that there will be changes to Stockton’s firework ordinance and there will be increased penalties for those who use illegal fireworks, referred to as social host liability. Citations will be mailed to those responsible and range anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000. Additional fines will be applied if there are any damages and if public safety response is needed.

To report illegal fireworks within the Stockton area visit here or call the non-emergency number (209) 937-8377.

