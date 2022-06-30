Man killed in shooting at apartment complex near BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An unidentified man was shot and killed near Nashville International Airport Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at the Crestview Apartments complex in the 1000 block of Thompson Place, off Murfreesboro Pike, around 10 p.m.

Metro police reported the man was found by an Uber driver. The victim, who appears to be of Hispanic descent, suffered a single gunshot wound before he was found laying in the parking lot.

One person was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night. (WKRN)

The motive remains unclear. The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the victim

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

