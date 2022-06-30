ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man killed in shooting at apartment complex near BNA

By Brittney Baird, Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zdpth_0gQOZJrp00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An unidentified man was shot and killed near Nashville International Airport Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at the Crestview Apartments complex in the 1000 block of Thompson Place, off Murfreesboro Pike, around 10 p.m.

Metro police reported the man was found by an Uber driver. The victim, who appears to be of Hispanic descent, suffered a single gunshot wound before he was found laying in the parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2be3Hs_0gQOZJrp00
One person was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night. (WKRN)

The motive remains unclear. The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the victim

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

