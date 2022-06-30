ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Multiple boxes of fireworks stolen in Oroville

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirework products were stolen from the Feather River Gymnastics team....

Man arrested with 2 'ghost' assault rifles in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested a man in Chico for having several weapons illegally, including two assault weapons. Sunday night police were called to the 1400 block of E Lassen Avenue. Someone called 911 saying someone was pounding on their door armed with a gun. Officers said they spotted the...
CHICO, CA
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Oroville Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Oroville Police Officers arrested a man who shot a victim on June 22. According to a press release, on June 22, Oroville Police Department officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim needing medical attention at the area of Olive Highway at Foothill Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene they located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
OROVILLE, CA
Firefighters knock down fire north of Walmart in Oroville Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters have knocked down a fire in Oroville north of Walmart on Cal Oak Road Saturday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters have stopped forward spread. Crews will stay on scene to mop up. CAL FIRE is calling this fire the Oak Fire.
OROVILLE, CA
Oroville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Evacuation order and warnings issued for fire burning near Bangor

BANGOR, Calif. - UPDATE 7/4/22 at 6:05 p.m.: The Jandar Fire has burned approximately 37.5 acres, according to CAL FIRE. Officials are still at the scene. Two evacuation warnings and one evacuation order have been issued due to a brush fire east of Palermo near Oro Bangor Hwy. Evacuation Orders.
BANGOR, CA
2 people rescued on the Sacramento River on Friday in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people boating on the Sacramento River were rescued by the Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue on Friday at around 8:42 a.m. Search and Rescue, with the help of the H3 helicopter, responded to a boat accident on the Sacramento River near the border of Butte and Tehama Counties. The boat had crashed into a log that was under the water.
Officials urge firework safety ahead of the Fourth of July

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - For those still picking up last-minute supplies for the 4th of July, it’s important to make sure they're legal and safe. In Butte County, there are only two cities approved to sell ‘safe and sane’ fireworks; Oroville and Gridley. The booths are inspected and approved by both CAL FIRE and the city prior to sales.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Fire north of Georgia Pacific Way in Oroville knocked down

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are currently mopping up a fire in Oroville that started on Saturday at the Sierra Pacific Industries Facility. CAL FIRE told Action News Now that crews were able to stop the fire on Fifth Street just north of Georgia Pacific Way from spreading from where it started.
OROVILLE, CA
Crews raise containment on Rices Fire; 5 homes destroyed

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said crews continue to make progress on the Rices Fire in Nevada County, increasing containment to 45% as of Sunday morning.The fire is currently the largest wildland blaze in the state and has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes. Cal Fire posted it's latest update Sunday morning on the fire that has held at just over 900 acres since Wednesday.The fire has injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes, Cal Fire said.Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Fire burns in Tehama County early Monday

PAYNES CREEK, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in Tehama County. The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday along Highway 36, just south of Paynes Creek east of Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said a pile of hay bales caught fire. The flames were picked up on...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Public Safety
Toddler bit by rattlesnake near Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A toddler was sent to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Butte County late Thursday night. Butte CAL FIRE said the incident was reported around 10 p.m. Thursday on Honey Run Road east of Chico. A child under the age of two was bit by a rattlesnake.
CHICO, CA
Chico woman arrested for doing heroin in front of children

CHICO, Calif. — A Chico woman was arrested Tuesday after police received reports that she had been using heroin and methamphetamine around children. According to police, detectives received information that an inmate at the Butte County Jail was regularly communicating with a woman by phone and that during the phone calls the woman was actively using drugs in front of children.
CHICO, CA
Firefighters contain Nelson Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the Nelson Fire has reached 100% containment after burning 250 acres. The Butte County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation warning for Butte ONW 737, north of the Afterbay in Oroville. CAL FIRE says the fire was between Nelson Avenue...
Woman suspected of using meth, heroin in presence of children arrested

CHICO, Calif. - A woman suspected of using methamphetamine and heroin in front of children was arrested in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Police began the investigation after receiving information from an inmate at the Butte County Jail who was in regular communication with Tara Patterson.
CHICO, CA
Man arrested following string of trailer thefts in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department arrested a man suspected of stealing four trailers in Butte County. Detectives with the Chico Police Department were alerted by CHP officers that a man named David Jones, 52, had arranged to sell a trailer on Facebook Marketplace at the parking lot of a nearby casino.
All Rices Fire Evacuation Orders And Warnings Lifted As Containment Grows To 65%

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: 7:25 a.m. All evacuation orders and warnings for the Rices Fire have now been lifted in Nevada County, the sheriff’s office said on Monday morning. Cal Fire reports 65% containment of the incident. The fire has not grown beyond 904. Previous week’s updates below: July 3 There was minimal fire activity overnight which allowed firefighters to increase containment to 45 percent while mopping up hotspots, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning. Acreage remains at 904 with full containment still expected Tuesday. Cal Fire reports there are 10 structures threatened at this time, but...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Drinking water tested in Plumas County after large sewer spill

TAYLORSVILLE, Calif. - Possible tampering to an Indian Valley Community Services District (IVCSD) sewage pump in Taylorsville which resulted in a large sewage spill on Tuesday, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The spill has been taken care of and the pumps have been repaired, according to IVCSD.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

