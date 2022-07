Weld County deputies are looking for two men who they say defrauded a local business. The owner tells police a man claiming to be George Smith of George’s Construction made a $27,000 purchase of steel using a credit card. The material was then picked up by another man who went by the name of “Carlos Martinez.” The credit card company flagged the payments as fraud and canceled them. Now, the business is out of the money and the steel. Police said the suspects are using fake names and disguising their cellphone numbers. Police said Martinez drove a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck that may have contained a logo with the letters “JL” on it when he went to pick up the steel.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO