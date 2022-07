LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 31 bodies and the cremation remains from 16 people were found and removed from the the Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville Friday night. Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in the advance stages of decomposition. The smell coming from the building was so bad that someone called police, and that’s what started the investigation.

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO