ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Healthcare workers rally for abortion access on IUPUI campus

By Kayla Molander
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQ6Ez_0gQOYCix00

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of healthcare workers and medical students rallied for abortion access on the IUPUI campus Wednesday evening.

"Abortion care is healthcare. There's no way around it," Caitlin Bernard said.

Bernard is an OB/GYN, who teaches at IU's School of Medicine. She also helped organize the rally.

"We already have incredibly high maternal mortality here in Indiana, we already have difficulty taking care of patients, and this is just going to make it that much harder," she said.

Abortion is still legal in Indiana up to the 22nd week. If abortion is banned or restricted, it could change the way that healthcare workers treat their patients.

"We have increased requests for contraception, but we've also had increased referrals. I've received referrals from Ohio and Kentucky and states surrounding us," Bernard said.

For medical students entering residency, it could change the trajectories of their entire careers.

"For students applying to OB/GYN residency, this is going to be a huge factor when we're thinking about where we're going to go. Whether or not we can go to certain states if residency programs are going to be advocating for us to get the best, most well-rounded education," student Catherine Burns said.

A small group of anti-abortion activists held their own demonstration that was not well-received.

"Look at the actual evidence. Without a shadow of a doubt, human life begins at conception. If you're going to say that some human life is worth more than others, where does that end?" ICU nurse and anti-abortion activist Elizabeth said.

Many activists on both sides say this is not their first rally since the Supreme Court's decision on Friday. Many are hoping to ride this momentum to the ballot box in November. That's when Hoosiers can vote for state lawmakers who will have the power to regulate abortion access.

"I think that people realize that their votes count, that their votes matter," Bernard said.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Comments / 3

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Mayo Clinic’s connection to Indiana

A new prescription for health care in central Indiana. Details on how patients will soon have access to medical experts at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic. In the Business of Health, Hancock Health President and CEO Steve Long and Hendricks Regional Health President and CEO Kevin Speer have more on what this means for Hoosier doctors and patients.
INDIANA STATE
ballstatedailynews.com

Indiana laws that go into affect this month

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. The site combines daily coverage with in-depth scrutiny, political awareness and insightful commentary. Dozens of Indiana laws took effect July 1 including a new tax on vaping...
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana DCS Receives Federal Approval For Prevention Funding

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Elizabeth, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
HAMMOND, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, July 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
casscountyonline.com

Indiana lowers threshold for blood levels in children

Last Updated on July 1, 2022 by Indiana Department of Health. INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has adopted an emergency rule that lowers the level at which it determines a child has elevated blood lead levels. The move, the initial step toward a permanent change, is part of continued statewide efforts to increase lead testing and reduce the risk of lead exposure, which can lead to lifelong health effects in children.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 1,418 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
Person
Catherine Burns
Fox 59

New laws begin today in Indiana

More than a dozen new laws begin today (July 1) in Indiana, including no longer needing a permit to carry a handgun. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/15-new-indiana-laws-going-into-effect-on-july-1/
newsfromthestates.com

These new Indiana laws take effect today

Dozens of Indiana laws take effect today, including a new tax on vaping products, a ban on transgender females playing on girls sports teams and the elimination of handgun permits. Overall, more than 150 bills passed during the legislative session but some went into effect immediately. Most kick in today.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

2022 Hit a New Low: There’s a Massive Bacon Recall in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon is being recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky due to "extraneous materials". Who doesn't enjoy a few strips of crispy bacon? Just thinking about that delicious treat makes me hungry. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon products are currently being recalled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Abortion#Health Care#Iupui#Protest#Iu#School Of Medicine
city-countyobserver.com

Todd Rokita Invites Hoosiers To Visit IndianaUnclaimed

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov today in honor of Independence Day to discover any unclaimed money that could light up their holiday weekend. “I’m inviting all Hoosiers to take a moment during this holiday weekend to search for unclaimed property and money. Amidst fireworks and cookouts,...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
hot96.com

New Indiana Law Will Help Overcrowded Jails

A new law in Indiana starts today that’s meant to decrease overcrowding in county jails. The House Bill allows level 6 felons to be sent to state prisons rather than county jails. Currently when the jail is over capacity, officials have to push bunk beds into the common area...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy