SEATTLE, WA – OL Reign (4-2-4, 16 points) earned their fourth win of the season Friday in their annual Pride Match against the North Carolina Courage (2-5-1, 7 points). The 2-0 win had the second highest attendance in club history with 7,519 fans in attendance, only behind the doubleheader against Portland in August 2021. The team is still unbeaten at Lumen Field in all competitions.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO