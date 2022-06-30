ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

NWF’s Martin ‘Not surprised’ by DeLucia’s MCWS performance

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mg0ux_0gQOXmLC00

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Northwest Florida baseball coach, Doug Martin, was far from surprised to see his former pitcher, Dylan DeLucia, win Most Outstanding Player at the MCWS last week.

Two former Raider players, Reagan Burford and Dylan DeLucia, were on the Ole Miss baseball team that won the Men’s College World Series on Sunday.

DeLucia was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and his former coach, Doug Martin, said anyone involved with the Raiders organization in recent years has knowns that DeLucia could compete with the best in the game.

“His first year here was the COVID shortened season so only got about 25 games in, but he was one of the top pitchers in the country in terms of ERA and productivity,” Martin said. “Then he came back with us for the next year and that was a complete year of playing, and led the country in strikeouts in division one junior college. So, we knew what he was capable of, and just given a turn and opportunity, he’s a true pitcher.”

Martin expects DeLucia, as well as other former Raider players, to be selected at the upcoming MLB draft that begins on July 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Mosley alum Rudd seeing growth with Blue Jays

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley alum, Jaden Rudd has spent a year playing in the MiLB after getting drafted last summer. Rudd led the dolphins to the 2021 class 5A State title. Following that, he was drafted in the seventh round to the Toronto Blue Jays. Rudd currently plays for the Florida Complex League […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Mosely standout wrestler pushes through injury

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Rising junior, Valarie Solorio was at the top of her career before suffering a hand injury this summer. In March, she went to the World Team Trials. There she placed second which secured herself a spot on the USA World Team and a ticket to go to the Pan American […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Four Arnold swimmers named All-Americans

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold boys swim team closed out a fantastic season and are now topping it off with some big awards. Four marlin swimmers were selected by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association as All-Americans for the 2021 season. Senior, Luke Maggiore finished second in the 100 meter breast stroke […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast Grapplers hosts wrestling tournament at Mosely

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast Grapplers hosted a wrestling tournament at Mosely High School on Saturday. The Gulf Coast Grapplers hosted the Freedom Showdown, where several clubs from around the area competed in Saturday’s tournament. The goal of the AAU youth tournament is to build wrestling in the Panama City are giving […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Niceville, FL
Sports
City
Niceville, FL
WMBB

Freeport hosts annual FCA 7on7 football camp

FREEPORT Fla. (WMBB) – High school football teams from the Panhandle hit the field Wednesday to participate in some friendly competition with the Freeport FCA 7on7 tournament. The FCA focuses on more than just the game of football, they find ways to enhance the environment for the players. “So the Fellowship of Christian athletes actually […]
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

College softball stars host hitting clinic at Arnold

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Panhandle native college softball players were passing their skills to younger athletes through a hitting clinic at Arnold High School on Tuesday. Arnold alum and Rollins College senior shortstop Ashely Troutman, as well as Sneads alum and Florida State redshirt sophomore catcher Micaela Edenfield, teamed up with Arnold […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WMBB

Callaway Commissioner Frank Mancinelli dies at 79

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway Ward IV Commissioner Frank Mancinelli died on Wednesday. He was 79. City manager Eddie Cook confirmed Mancinelli’s passing on Wednesday evening. Mancinelli is known to the community as a Callaway commissioner and the project manager for the Hurricane Michael Debris Removal Grant with the University of Florida IFAS extension in […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Fourth of July weekend brings big bucks to local business

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Crowds come out in large numbers to celebrate the Fourth of July in Panama City Beach, and local business gets a huge boom in revenue during this special weekend. Patches Pub and Grill is a popular local hangout in Panama City Beach, but during tourist season, the vacation rentals […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Raiders#Junior College#Nwf#Northwest Florida#Mcws#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Gulf Coast State College Foundation receives $160,000 in donations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation got quite the contribution Thursday. The college received $160,000 in donations from multiple generous sources. The first was from Innovations Federal Credit Union, which donated $10,000 toward the Gulf Coast Guarantee. The program provides an automatic $1,400 financial aid award to current Bay, Gulf, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

World Changers in need of more home improvement projects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization that has taken its efforts nationwide is gearing up for its annual, week-long community event starting on July 11. World Changers helps residents clean up the outside of their homes for free, but they are currently in need of more home improvement projects. “We are into transforming […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County receives test scores

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida released its annual end-of-course test scores. Bay County schools’ exam grades are similar to 2020-21. 51% of students from third to tenth grade scored a three or higher on EOC English exams throughout Bay District Schools. That’s the same percentage who passed last year. 53% of fifth graders passed […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
getthecoast.com

$25 million home sells in Miramar Beach

The City of Destin is reminding beachgoers that if you are at the beach and dig a hole, please fill it before you leave. “We want to ensure folks do not experience injuries while walking the beach (especially at night),” said Catherine Card, Public Information Manager for the city. “Also, leaving holes poses a risk to nesting sea turtles, as well as hatchlings.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Liberty and Jett

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Liberty and Jett, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet kittens are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Construction starts for new skate park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach has a new skate park underway just a few miles from the existing skate park at McElvey. Local contractor and skater Earnest Watkins helped rehabilitate the park at McElvey until this new project is complete. This new, over $2 million park […]
WMBB

Locals attend their favorite Fourth of July celebration

DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Salute to Freedom Parade and Festival brings hundreds of people together in downtown Panama City to celebrate the Fourth of July. All the festival-goers seemed to have relatively the same answer when asked what they were most excited for. “Fireworks,” Autumn Gilledge said. “Fireworks,” the Horne family […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BDS raises substitutes teachers’ pay to $15 an hour

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Salaries throughout Bay District Schools are on the rise. On Tuesday the school board raised salaries for substitute teachers. Their salaries are increasing from $12 to $15 an hour. The wage increase will go into effect at the beginning of the school year. “Every year we have a problem with […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Another Panama City Beach Spring Break rioter arrested

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police said they’ve arrested another Alabama resident responsible for the March riot along Front Beach Road. They said 18-year-old Jamicah Jarkendrion Bailey of Greenville, Ala. was part of a group that trashed the Walmart store on Front Beach Road on March 23. Police said Bailey was […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Fourth of July events around Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Still looking for activities to enjoy for the Fourth of July weekend? Here’s a list of events going on in Bay County to celebrate the holiday: Sunday, July 3 Light Up the Gulf Fireworks Show Boardwalk Beach Resort, Panama City Beach, 8:30 p.m. Freedom Rocks! Fireworks Grand Lagoon, Panama City […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Charter fishing crew reacts to saving overboard man’s life

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a crazy day for a commercial fishing boat captain after he fell overboard in the Gulf of Mexico around midnight and was stranded— for nearly seven hours. Luckily, a group of good Samaritans was able to rescue him Sunday morning. A team of junior hockey players from […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy