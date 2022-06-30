Huskies Fall to Rochester Honkers in Game One

Duluth, Minn.–First responders and service members can pick up a free pair of socks on this Independence Day from one local business that wants to honor them. Any police, fire, active duty military member, or veteran can pick them up at Duluth Pack today, as long as they bring their I.D. The company says since it’s products are made in America, it wants to give back to the community of service members who protect our country, especially on holidays like today when many of them are still working.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO