ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Military spouse proves Fort Hood isn't just a military installation

By Adam Schindler
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BuF7_0gQOXFPL00

Meet Andrea Kim, a U.S. Army veteran, military spouse, and this year’s III Corps volunteer of the year.

A mother dedicated to serving the Fort Hood Community.

”One of the things that I think is really important to remember is, from a soldier's perspective, we are only as good as the support systems behind the scenes and Miss Andrea Kim is an absolute rockstar,” said LTC. Jody Shipley, commander of CRDAMC Troop Battalion.

With a father in the Army Andrea, like so many children in military families, grew up calling several places home.

”We moved around a lot when I was growing up,” said Andrea Kim, III Corps Volunteer of the Year. “So, I've also lived in Wyoming, Colorado, I was born in North Carolina because I was an Army Brat and lived in Korea for a little bit because my mom is Korean.”

After serving 4-years in the Army and many more as a military spouse, Andrea dedicates her free time to help out wherever she can.

”I just felt it was my duty to serve the community. I know that sounds super cheesy but honestly, that’s what it is,” said Kim. “Especially when he’s a First Sergeant now and in my head, that’s what a First Sergeant’s wife is supposed to do.”

She volunteers so much that III Corps named her volunteer of the year. It’s an honor she doesn’t feel she deserves.

”I personally don’t think I should be the best volunteer on Fort Hood if you know what I mean,” said Kim. “I feel like we should have a culture of everybody volunteering.”

Even though she feels a sense of duty to volunteer, those who see the impact she makes have a message for the humble volunteer.

”You are an amazing lady, an amazing mom, and supportive spouse to an active-duty soldier who is extremely busy in the Troop Battalion,” said Lori Carpenter, Family Readiness Support Assistant for CRDAMC Troop Battalion.

”I, my family, and our team are all better because of what you bring to the table and how you are able to support us. So, just thank you for that and just thank you for being you,” said LTC. Jody Shipley, Commander of CRDAMC Troop Battalion.

Kim is one of the many faces of Fort Hood dedicating their time and proving it is more than a military installation, it’s a community.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Ukrainian family flees war zone and finds refuge in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of people across the U.S. are celebrating freedom as Americans, but other countries are currently fighting to keep their independence. As the war continues in Ukraine, people are still leaving their homes to escape the violence. Irina and Oleg had to leave their home in...
AUSTIN, TX
Complex

Texas Board of Education Strikes Down Call to Rebrand Slavery in Classrooms as ‘Involuntary Relocation’

A proposal to teach slavery to second graders in Texas as ‘involuntary relocation’ has been struck down in a unanimous decision by the State Board of Education. The proposal was put together by a group of nine educators including a professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, according to the Texas Tribune who initially reported on the story.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Hood, TX
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Installation#Veteran#Volunteers#U S Army#Iii Corps#Crdamc Troop Battalion#Korean
Jake Wells

New proposal would give families hundreds each month in Texas

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
B93

Tasty! Texas Lands Two Top 10 Towns in 2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America

When it comes to BBQ, Texas has some of the best to offer, and if you're looking for a top BBQ city in Texas, you've got a couple of prime choices. It's no secret Texas is home to the BEST BBQ in the country. There is just something different about a Texans' commitment to the process of preparing mouth watering brisket and ribs. Whether we are smoking it, grilling it or slow cooking it, Texans just seem to do it best.
TEXAS STATE
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia man among 17 killed in holiday weekend wrecks

A Northeast Georgia man is among 17 people who have died in traffic-related incidents in Georgia over this long holiday weekend. 60-year-old Michael Jones of Danielsville died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, July 2, in Madison County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:37 p.m. on US 29.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy