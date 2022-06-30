ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Spoiler: Who Won The Inaugural AEW Royal Rampage?

By Sai Mohan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 7/1 edition of “AEW Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI after the live telecast of 6/29 “Dynamite” went off the air. The big news coming out of the tapings is that The House of Black’s Brody King won the inaugural Royal Rampage battle...

What Happened After Money In The Bank Went Off The Air

After WWE Money In The Bank went off the air, Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee and celebrated with Mr. Money In The Bank Theory. After the attack, Corbin also accepted McAfee’s SummerSlam challenge. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman shared the below video of the attack:. On the June...
Ronda Rousey Wants Heel Run Similar To WWE Legend’s

Right now, Ronda Rousey is being portrayed as a top babyface in WWE, but she admitted to “The DC Check-In,” that she’d like to be “a heel the whole time.”. The former UFC star is notorious for being a major Rowdy Roddy Piper fan, and he is her inspiration for wanting to be a villain, as she believes he was “the best heel ever.” Rousey added his nickname during her MMA career in order to pay tribute to him, which she then brought into the wrestling world through some of her ring gear.
Becky Lynch And Asuka Check On Each Other After Physical WWE Raw Match (Video)

Becky Lynch and Asuka clearly share a lot of mutual respect for one another. As seen in the video below, Lynch and Asuka appeared to check on each other’s health following their No Holds Barred match that headlined the special 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode. Respect to @BeckyLynchWWE...
Latest News On Bayley’s WWE Return

One of WWE’s top stars is preparing for an in-ring return, according to a new update. “Fightful” indicates that WWE sources have confirmed that the hugger-turned-heel, Bayley, is preparing to return to in-ring competition. The former WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Champion has been teasing her return for months on social media, with her most recent Instagram post being a photo of her hugging the Money in the Bank briefcase. Bayley successfully won the briefcase in 2019 and ended up cashing it in on the exact same night, defeating Charlotte Flair to become the “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Champion.
JBL Discusses Why Fans Revolted Over John Cena’s WWE Push

John Cena spent the majority of his WWE career receiving dueling chants of “Let’s go, Cena,” and “Cena sucks.”. While on “Busted Open Radio”, former WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer JBL discussed why some fans took to disliking and booing Cena while he was the top WWE babyface.
Montez Ford Addresses The Street Profits Possibly Being Broken Up

Before yesterday’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with Montez Ford. During the interview, Ford addressed The Street Profits possibly breaking up due to the WWE Draft. He noted that he still wants to be WWE Champion and carve out his own legacy in WWE too.
Santino Marella Comments On His Relationship With Vince McMahon

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has been in the news recently and not for good reason. The WWE lifer has been involved in ongoing investigations first reported by the “Wall Street Journal” regarding an affair he had with a former employee. The investigation claimed that McMahon increased the salary of said employee during the time the misconduct was occurring and then supplied the employee with a large sum of money to keep quiet about the situation. This led to Vince dropping his title of Chairman and CEO and handing it over to his daughter, Stephanie, for the foreseeable future.
Darby Allin
Orange Cassidy
Matt Hardy
Jon Moxley
Huge Name Added To Madison Square Garden WWE Raw

For those anticipating the return of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it seems you won’t have to wait much longer. It was confirmed by “PWInsider” earlier today that “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline will be making his return to WWE at the July 25 episode of “Monday Night Raw” from Madison Square Garden. This will be the first live appearance by Reigns since the June 17 episode of “SmackDown” where he successfully defended his title against Riddle and was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar, setting the stage for their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Seeing as this is the go-home episode of “Raw” right before SummerSlam on July 30, it’s not much of a surprise that Reigns is showing up at the world’s most famous arena to hype the premium live event later in the week.
Reason Why Announcer Was Absent From WWE Raw

Backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick filled in for Jimmy Smith at the commentary booth for the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode. Corey Graves would reveal during the live broadcast that Smith was away on vacation. Interesting Kevin Patrick is lead on commentary tonight filling in for Jimmy Smith. #WWERaw https://t.co/FP2KNC4Bpc.
How Did Steve Austin Celebrate The 4th Of July?

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was nowhere close to a wrestling ring on the 4th of July but found a way to raise hell regardless!. The Texas Rattlesnake celebrated Independence Day by sharing fan art of George Washington nailing King George III with a Stone Cold Stunner. Austin would caption the photo with the following:
Santino Marella Names Which McMahon Is ‘The Brains Behind Everything’

The last name ‘McMahon’ has forever been synonymous with the largest professional wrestling company in the United States – WWE. The four most famous McMahons include Vince, Linda, Vince’s wife, Shane, who is Vince and Linda’s son, and Stephanie, Vince and Linda’s daughter. Stephanie is also the Interim CEO and Chairwoman of the Board for WWE.
Adam Cole Reveals Original Plans For The Undisputed Era In WWE

The Beatles. The Band. The Horsemen. Evolution. History has shown that Four members is a solid number for groups. While speaking with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on “The Kurt Angle Show”, AEW Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Winner Adam Cole discussed the early days of The Undisputed Era — the group he, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong formed in 2017. Initially, the group was supposed to be a trio. “[Cole], Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, and that was it,” the former-WWE NXT Champion said. WWE was apparently in agreement with Cole, reportedly telling them, “‘It’s not going to be a group that expands more and more,'” but when Bobby Fish was sidelined with an injury and Roderick Strong was pitched as a fourth member of the group, all three men felt the need to make an exception.
Who Produced The Maximum Male Models Segment On WWE SmackDown?

Were your juices titillated at the sight of Maximum Male Models ma.çé (FKA Mace) and mån.sôör (FKA Mansoor) walking down the ramp on the 7/1 “WWE SmackDown” episode?. If so, you can credit WWE official Adam Pearce. According to Fightful Select, Pearce was...
Road Dogg Wants Backstage Role With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was working behind the scenes with the talent of “NXT” before he was released from his contract earlier this year. The legendary D-Generation-X member has now indicated that he’d love to resume a similar position elsewhere, despite being under a WWE Legends deal.
Who’s Behind Vignette Aired During WWE Money In The Bank

During Sunday’s WWE Money In The Bank, a weird vignette aired to promote a returning WWE Superstar. According to Fightful Select, the working plan was for the vignettes to represent Edge. The references that were included in the video were of Edge’s biggest opponents and even a former tag team partner.
Miro Comments On Lana Possibly Joining Him In AEW

From the moment that Miro debuted in AEW, fans have been questioning when Lana would be joining him, and the former TNT Champion told “WhatCulture Wrestling” that “you never know.”. Lana is currently “really focused” on other projects such as her popular website, which brought in almost...
Kenny Omega Names His Favorite Wrestling Characters

When it comes to professional wrestling, there are some people who are fantastic characters, some who are extremely compelling to watch due to their high in-ring ability, and sometimes, in rare cases, there is a mixture of both. While on Twitch with CEOGaming, former Impact, IWGP, and AEW World Champion...
