TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and relocated two yearling bull moose that had wandered into Twin Falls on Sunday. The Twin Falls County Sheriff reported they received multiple calls about moose wandering in close proximately to Highway 30, just west of Twin Falls, on Saturday, June 19. Officers with Fish and Game were unable to locate the moose until the following evening on June 19.

