FTR Reveals Origins Of Their AEW Theme Song

The Beatles. The Band. The Horsemen. Evolution. History has shown that Four members is a solid number for groups. While speaking with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on “The Kurt Angle Show”, AEW Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Winner Adam Cole discussed the early days of The Undisputed Era — the group he, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong formed in 2017. Initially, the group was supposed to be a trio. “[Cole], Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, and that was it,” the former-WWE NXT Champion said. WWE was apparently in agreement with Cole, reportedly telling them, “‘It’s not going to be a group that expands more and more,'” but when Bobby Fish was sidelined with an injury and Roderick Strong was pitched as a fourth member of the group, all three men felt the need to make an exception.
Comments / 0