College Station, TX

Texas A&M RELLIS to hold 4th of July fireworks show

By Chris Talley
News Channel 25
 5 days ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We're now just days away from the July 4th holiday but with dry conditions lingering, communities in The Brazos Valley are left to figure out how to celebrate safely. The summer heat hasn’t gone anywhere in the past few weeks leaving grassy areas dry...

fox44news.com

A&M preparing for annual Fireworks and Drone Show

BRYAN / COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M is continuing an event which started with the pandemic. The third annual Drive-In Fireworks and Drone Show is taking place Monday night on the RELLIS Campus. There are several places to park on campus, and they all open at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks will be in operation until 8:45 p.m., and the show starts around 9:30 p.m.
KBTX.com

Rotary Club replaces damaged flag poles in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On holidays that we honor America, the Bryan Rotary Club places American flags in designated areas across the city to honor those days and to show our community’s patriotism. On Sunday, however, someone damaged several of those flag poles that were located along Briarcrest Drive...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and...
WALKER COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Bryan PD increases patrol after 4th of July arrests last year

BRYAN, Texas — A year after Bryan Police responded to a neighborhood on Pepper Tree near Martin Luther King Street regarding residents allegedly throwing fireworks at driving cars, police said it'll up its patrol to make sure everyone is safe this Fourth of July. In 2021, Bryan Police released...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Marlin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Facebook video shared by Marcus Roberson Friday evening shows multiple buildings burning in the area of Commerce and Wood Streets in downtown Marlin, TX. Fire Agencies from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley were dispatched to assist with the flames which at times reached as high as thirty feet. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. Check back for details.
MARLIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. OPEN HOUSE, Sunday, April 10 - 1 pm to 4 pm! Come fall in love with the cutest little bungalow you ever did see! Built in 1940, this charming craftsman-style home is located in Historic Downtown Bryan, across the street from The Kyle House. Previously an AirBNB, this home has both residential and commercial potential! Lovingly updated while retaining all of its character! From the picket fence to the original oak hardwood floors, it's hard to not love everything! Remodeled in 2019, this gourmet kitchen features a suite of high-end GE Cafe appliances, including dual-fuel double oven range with griddle, refrigerator with in-door ice, hot and cold water, dishwasher. Delightful farmhouse sink, plate rack, extra shelves, and unique antique mantle surround for the range! Primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms located on the first floor, and a fourth bedroom with new shiplap wall features located upstairs. The two bathrooms feature nice updates! Laundry includes stacked Samsung 2020 washer/dryer. Secluded and private backyard offers great space for entertaining! New paint throughout! New luxury-grade carpet in upstairs bedroom. New roof 2019. New HVAC 2018. New electrical panel (moved to exterior) 2019. Full restoration of the pier and beam foundation. Convenient location - easy access to Historic Downtown Bryan. Less than five miles to Texas A&M! Move-in-ready historical homes rarely come on the market. Hurry to schedule your tour before another buyer snaps this one up!
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BODY RECOVERED AT HUNTSVILLE STATE PARK

The body of a male who drowned Sunday morning at the Huntsville State Park has been recovered a short time ago. Divers from Huntsville Fire Department and North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to the scene along with New Waverly with their side-scan sonar. They were able to quickly locate the adult male. Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
News Channel 25

Noon Lions Club hosts 'I love America Celebration'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On the day of this country's Independence residents of College Station gather at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum to celebrate together. For some this day is special. ”I’m an immigrant and the fourth of July is especially personal to me,” said Esther Miranda,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan PD investigating hit-and-run in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are currently investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning in Downtown Bryan. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival. One passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital. Bryan Police say this is...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Five injured, one killed in crash on I-45 in Walker County

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from New Waverly Fire Department District Chief Jimmy Williams:. “Just after 8 PM Saturday evening, a truck pulling a trailer came over the hill on I-45 southbound at FM 1375 and struck a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

BPD: Motorcyclist arrested for cutting off ambulance, fleeing from police

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested early Saturday morning after police said he interfered with an ambulance that was responding to an emergency call. It reportedly happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Briarcrest Drive and Broadmoor Drive. Christopher Clary, 37, is accused of speeding,...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

College Station man found guilty for the negligence of woman drowning

BRYAN, Texas — Ovie Lesley Powell II, 44, was founded guilty on June 29 and sentenced on June 30 for the criminally negligent homicide of 30-year-old Olivia Paige Sweeney. Burleson county said Powell was sentenced to one year in state jail and two years probation. In July 2020, Sweeney was found unresponsive in Birch Creek State Park Lake.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

FIVE ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE THURSDAY

Brenham police made five arrests on Thursday. Around 8:45 a.m., officers stopped a Toyota 4Runner SUV for no front license plate in the 2700 block of South Market Street. The driver, 34-year-old Derek Thomas of Houston, was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana under 2oz and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Dog ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on eastbound SH 21 in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 1pm Friday, a 2013 Toyota traveling east on State Highway 21 in Bryan lost control and entered the median before rolling multiple times and landing upright in the westbound lanes. The driver sustained incapacitating injuries was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. A dog riding in the car was ejected but was still alive when officers arrived on scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Assault suspect arrested at Madison County hotel

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest was made at a Madison County hotel on Monday morning. A Sheriff’s deputy, with the assistance of the Madisonville Police Department and the Texas Highway Patrol, executed a warrant at a Madison County hotel – where the man pictured below was hiding with his alleged victim.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

TWO GRIMES COUNTY BURGLARS SENTENCED

Two burglars in separate cases were sentenced in the Grimes County District Court. Jared Talley was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Burglary of a Habitation for a case from April 1, 2020. Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 213 south of Richards....
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

